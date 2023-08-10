[Epic Game Store] Europa Universalis IV & Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You FREE till 8-17-23

Get Europa Universalis IV free on the Epic Game Store till 8-17-23. Some of you might already have this one from the last time it was free.Paradox Development Studio is back with the fourth installment of the award-winning Europa Universalis series. The empire building game Europa Universalis IV gives you control of a nation to guide through the years in order to create a dominant global empire. Rule your nation through the centuries, with unparalleled freedom, depth and historical accuracy. True exploration, trade, warfare and diplomacy will be brought to life in this epic title rife with rich strategic and tactical depth.Get Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You free on the Epic Game Store till 8-17-23.Investigate the lives of citizens to find those responsible for a series of terror attacks. Information from the internet, personal communications and private files are all accessible to you. But, be warned, the information you supply will have consequences…Orwell is a new governmental security program that has the power to survey the online presence of every person in The Nation. It can monitor all personal communications and access any computer. To preserve the privacy of citizens, human researchers examine the data Orwell finds and decide which pieces of information should be passed on to the security forces, and which should be rejected.