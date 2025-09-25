[Epic Game Store] Eastern Exorcist & Jorel’s Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy FREE till 10-02-25

Play as a skilled exorcist against chaotic evil！​

Key Features​

Talk with more than 30 characters with several different interactions!

Visit beloved places (and new ones!) of the most watched animated series in Latin America: “Jorel’s Brother”!

Feel like playing an episode of the cartoon, with the arts and scripts from the same creators of the animated series.

Play ‘brutal’ minigames on the beach, in outer space and…in the shower?!

Pick up items! Solve puzzles! Explore different locations!

Collect stickers scattered all over the game and complete an album full of images of characters and places from the series.

Beat the bureaucracy of an extraterrestrial DMV! Defeat aliens, DJ’s, clowns, and robots!

You can use a mouse, a keyboard or a controller. Play it as you please!

Get Eastern Exorcist free from the Epic Game Store till 10-02-25.Eastern Exorcist is a stunning 2D side-scrolling action RPG set in a fantasy eastern world with vicious spirits and monsters. Play as a skilled exorcist against chaotic evil to fight your way through the brutal world, and experience different stories of joy and sorrow.Art DirectionAll hand-drawn Chinese ink painting styles, with many atmospheric scenes.Combat SystemUse your sword to execute demons and monsters with tactical combat mechanics in hand-drawn frame-by-frame action design.StorylineExperience a complicated journey with joy and sorrow as an exorcist.CutscenesCutscenes are shown in the form of Chinese Opera.Get Jorel's Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy free from the Epic Game Store till 10-02-25.is a point-and-click adventure about an eight-year-old boy who lives with his eccentric family in the shadow of Jorel, his handsome and popular brother. Based on the award-winning Brazilian animation "Jorel's Brother", in this game you will be able to step into the yellow boots of none other than Jorel's Brother in an interactive story full of comedy, mystery, and twists and turns! It's like playing a brand-new full-sized episode of a cartoon!When a mysterious video game falls from the sky, the youngest of the family will do anything to play it, even if it takes him to the utmost ends of the galaxy!