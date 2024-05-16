[Epic Game Store] Dragon Age: Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition FREE till 5-23-23

Become the savior of Thedas in Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition.​

Get Dragon Age: Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition free from the Epic Game Store till 5-23-24.You are the Inquisitor, tasked with saving the world from itself. But the road ahead is paved with difficult decisions. Thedas is a land of strife. Factions constantly war with each other even as a larger demonic invasion has begun. And you? You and your band of champions are the only ones who can hold it together. It’s your job to lead them...or fall.You’re not just deciding who to send into which battle in Inquisition; you’re making important decisions that shape the future of Thedas. Each choice carries weight, and your actions can lead to a variety of outcomes. Inquisition is a highly personalized journey, where one wrong move could set in motion a series of events that alters the physical aspects of the world itself, making your Thedas — and your heroes — feel truly unique.The world of Thedas has never been bigger or more detailed; it’s wide open and ripe for exploration. Discover enemy keeps ripe for the taking. Unearth hidden caves filled with lurking creatures. Thedas is vast and dangerous, but uncovering its secrets can spell the difference between victory and defeat.There’s no wrong way to play Dragon Age: Inquisition...except for the way that gets you killed. Fortunately, the optional strategic view gives you a god’s-eye vantage on battle. Time stops while you plan in this view, but if that’s not your style, you can just barrel ahead, crossbows blazing.• Base game• Flames of the Inquisition Arsenal, Armor, and Armored Mount• Dragon Age multiplayer Deluxe Edition chests• Skyhold Throne, Red Hart Halla and Bog Unicorn• Jaws of Hakkon DLC Pack• The Descent DLC Pack• Trespasser DLC Pack• Spoils of the Avvar: 5 new mounts, 2 new sets of armor, and new options to personalize your base at Skyhold.• Spoils of the Qunari: An armored war mount, new armor sets — including 1 in the style of the Arishok — and Skyhold items.Discover the fate of the last Inquisitor and the powerful dragon he hunted.Go underground to reveal the source of mysterious earthquakes threatening Thedas.Decide the Inquisition’s final fate as new threats emerge.