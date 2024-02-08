[Epic Game Store] Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! & Lost Castle FREE till 2-15-24

Enter the #1 Psychological Horror Experience!​

Meet the Literature Club!​

Get Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! from the Epic Game Store till 2-15-24.Welcome to a terrifying world of poetry and romance! Write poems for your crush and erase any mistakes along the way to ensure your perfect ending. Now’s your chance to discover whyis one of the most beloved psychological horror games of the decade!You play as the main character, who reluctantly joins the Literature Club in search of a romantic interest. With every poem you write and every choice you make, you’ll charm your crush and begin to unfold the horrors of school romance. Do you have what it takes to crack the code of dating sims and get the perfect ending?Now, the original mind-shattering DDLC experience is packed with tons of new features and content exclusive to– Sayori, your childhood friend, begins your story by recruiting you to the Literature Club! As a daydreamer full of positive energy, Sayori’s greatest passion is to deliver happiness to others.– Natsuki tries to act tough, but her cuteness can make it hard to take her too seriously! She might be willing to warm up to good listeners who can respect her love for cute things.– Yuri, the quiet bookworm, reserves her passionate side for those who can more deeply understand her enigmatic mind.– Monika, the superstar President of the Literature Club, will keep you on track for a perfect ending. Monika is always there to give you a guiding hand, both in literature and in love!This game is not suitable for children or those who are easily disturbed.Get Lost Castle free from the Epic Game Store till 2-15-24.Lost Castle is a super cute, super hard action RPG with roguelike elements and randomized dungeons. Brimming with a host of hand drawn, humorous characters and environments that embrace retro action with modern twists.In its glory days, Castle Harwood was the heart of a happy land governed by wise and virtuous nobles. But those days are long gone now. Calamity has befallen these lands, and wicked magics corrupt the castle and all that surrounds it. Demons have claimed this rotten place for their domain and even the might of the empire is thwarted by their dark army... and slowly, the corruption is spreading. Castle Harwood is lost.Yet at the heart of this nightmare, something bright glimmers and fills the hearts of the mighty with the courage needed to invade the castle. The Lost Castle is filled with the treasure of the defeated Earl and it is the promise of riches that calls you. And maybe you can do some good, too.