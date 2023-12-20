[Epic Game Store] DNF Duel FREE till 12-21-23

CAD4466HK
Get DNF Duel free on the Epic Game Store till 21-21-23.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/dnf-duel-07d055
Action fighting at its extreme! One of the most popular and widely played RPGs in the world, Dungeon and Fighter is now back as a 2.5D action fighting game. Choose from 16 charming characters, each with their distinct skills and personalities. Outsmart, outplay, or downright beat up your opponents and become the master of the Ultimate Will!
【Modes & Features】
■ Online Mode: Ranked Match, Player Match, Ranking
■ Local Mode: Free Battle, Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Survival Mode
■ Practice Mode: Training Mode, Tutorial
■ Collection: Player Profile, Replay Library, Gallery, Glossary
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_1YC41loD4
