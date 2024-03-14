[Epic Game Store] Deus Ex: Mankind Divided & The Bridge FREE till 3-21-24

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided​

Mind-bending puzzle solving​

Topsy-turvy world​

M. C. Escher comes to life​

Alternate ending and bonus puzzles​

And you can rewind time!​

Get Deus Ex: Mankind Divided free from the Epic Game Store till 3-21-24.The year is 2029, and mechanically augmented humans have now been deemed outcasts, living a life of complete and total segregation from the rest of society.Now an experienced covert operative, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with a new arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy.Get The Bridge free from the Epic Game Store till 3-21-24.The Bridge is a logic puzzle game that forces you to reevaluate your preconceptions of physics and perspective. It is Isaac Newton meets M. C. Escher. Manipulate gravity to redefine the ceiling as the floor while venturing through impossible architectures. Explore increasingly difficult worlds, each uniquely detailed and designed to leave you with a pronounced sense of intellectual accomplishment. The Bridge exemplifies games as an art form, with beautifully hand-drawn art in the style of a black-and-white lithograph.48 thought-provoking puzzles, each unique from the rest, all requiring an innovative solution.Gravity manipulations, gravitational vortexes, parallel dimensions, and many more mind-bending concepts in a world where the laws of physics are not what they seem.M. C. Escher-esque worlds with impossible architecture set in the style of beautifully hand-drawn black-and-white lithographic art.An alternate version of the game unlocked after the main storyline has been completed, including challenging alternate versions of each of the 24 main puzzles, along with an alternate ending.A time-backtracking system to alleviate any fears of making a mistake.