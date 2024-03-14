[Epic Game Store] Deus Ex: Mankind Divided & The Bridge FREE till 3-21-24

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 3,311
Get Deus Ex: Mankind Divided free from the Epic Game Store till 3-21-24.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/deus-ex-mankind-divided-4c6370
Now an experienced covert operative, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with a new arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TG0Lp2rNMB4
Get The Bridge free from the Epic Game Store till 3-21-24.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/the-bridge
The Bridge is a logic puzzle game that forces you to reevaluate your preconceptions of physics and perspective. It is Isaac Newton meets M. C. Escher. Manipulate gravity to redefine the ceiling as the floor while venturing through impossible architectures. Explore increasingly difficult worlds, each uniquely detailed and designed to leave you with a pronounced sense of intellectual accomplishment. The Bridge exemplifies games as an art form, with beautifully hand-drawn art in the style of a black-and-white lithograph.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vx54WtEcQXY&list=PLj_Goi54wf0eoj2Bw3Fm99R7teOhrZaCM
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/deus-ex-mankind-divided-4c6370
Deus Ex: Mankind DividedThe year is 2029, and mechanically augmented humans have now been deemed outcasts, living a life of complete and total segregation from the rest of society.
Now an experienced covert operative, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with a new arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TG0Lp2rNMB4
Get The Bridge free from the Epic Game Store till 3-21-24.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/the-bridge
The Bridge is a logic puzzle game that forces you to reevaluate your preconceptions of physics and perspective. It is Isaac Newton meets M. C. Escher. Manipulate gravity to redefine the ceiling as the floor while venturing through impossible architectures. Explore increasingly difficult worlds, each uniquely detailed and designed to leave you with a pronounced sense of intellectual accomplishment. The Bridge exemplifies games as an art form, with beautifully hand-drawn art in the style of a black-and-white lithograph.
Mind-bending puzzle solving48 thought-provoking puzzles, each unique from the rest, all requiring an innovative solution.
Topsy-turvy worldGravity manipulations, gravitational vortexes, parallel dimensions, and many more mind-bending concepts in a world where the laws of physics are not what they seem.
M. C. Escher comes to lifeM. C. Escher-esque worlds with impossible architecture set in the style of beautifully hand-drawn black-and-white lithographic art.
Alternate ending and bonus puzzlesAn alternate version of the game unlocked after the main storyline has been completed, including challenging alternate versions of each of the 24 main puzzles, along with an alternate ending.
And you can rewind time!A time-backtracking system to alleviate any fears of making a mistake.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vx54WtEcQXY&list=PLj_Goi54wf0eoj2Bw3Fm99R7teOhrZaCM