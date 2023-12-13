[Epic Game Store] Destiny 2: Legacy Collection FREE till 12-20-23

Get Destiny 2: Legacy Collection free from the Epic Game Store till 12-20-23. The base game has been free for awhile now, their giving away the DLC's for free.This edition includes The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep. Play through three epic campaigns, unlock 37 Exotic weapons, 15 Exotic pieces of armor, and the power of Stasis, allowing you to lock down and control the battlefield.Delve into Savathûn’s Throne World, a twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor, to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Learn the secrets to crafting new weapons, the power of the new Glaive, and survive the truth within her web of lies.The frontier of Europa holds many lost secrets, including the dark power of Stasis. Work with the mysterious Exo Stranger to harness this new power before Eramis, the Kell of Darkness, bestows it on her Fallen forces. Grow your arsenal, command Stasis, and go beyond the Light.As the heroes of the last safe city turn their attention to the far-reaching frontiers of our galaxy, new Nightmares have emerged from an ancient evil that once slumbered beneath the Lunar surface. Journey deep into a mysterious Hive Keep and work with Eris Morn to slay the Nightmares before they cast humanity into a permanent age of darkness.