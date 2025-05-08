[Epic Game Store] Deadtime Defenders & Touch Type Tale FREE till 5-15-25

Our Universe Needs You!​

Single Player Story​

A single-player story where you're an elite soldier exploring alternate dimensions taking down mini-bosses and their minions.

With the guidance of General Shellshock and his band of daring Defenders, you’ll battle your way through enemy hordes to unravel the mysterious event known as the Deadtime.

Shoot and Loot​

Loads of randomly-generated loot, each with their own unique stats and abilities.

Explore different game modes to keep the mission going like Assault, Defend, Rescue, Blitz, and Void Runs.

Customize​

Customize your character to create your ultimate Defender.

Unlock character perks that enhance your unique play-style.

Personalize your favorite weapons with mods and unique paint jobs.

Modify​

Re-roll items to achieve the perfect blend of stats to help take down challenging monsters.

Collect materials and craft items that can tip the scales and give you an advantage.

End Game​

Unlock the End-Game and earn bounties packed with bonus XP while you hunt for the rarest loot.

Get Deadtime Defenders free from The Epic Game Store till 5-15-25.Deadtime Defenders is an action-packed looter shooter with RPG elements. A mysterious portal has unleashed chaos from alternate dimensions - and you're humanity's last line of defence. Go on missions looking for epic loot and eliminating enemies before heading back to HQ to rearm, debrief, and prepare for the next run!Get Touch Type Tale free from The Epic Game Store till 5-15-25.Touch Type Tale is a real-time strategy game with a typing twist!An Innovative Typing-RTSStreamlined RTS design is paired with devilish multitasking from the innovative typing control system making Touch Type Tale a new and rewarding challenge to RTS veterans and newcomers alike.A Spell-Binding StoryDuring a spell-binding single player story campaign, join our unlikely hero, Paul, as he tries to defeat the evil at his door. With the throne standing empty and barbarians at the gates, he must leave his home and venture forth to save the kingdom!Travel through uniquely diverse missions and scenarios that are each designed to reflect the story, creating new challenges at every turn, and keeping a player on their toes… or perhaps we should say fingertips.Heroic Online MultiplayerAnd when you have mastered the art of typing, take your skills to the gates of other players and engage in chivalrous competition in online multiplayer skirmish battles. Relive your conquests with replays and emblazon your name on the pages of history through the ranking system.Asynchronous language options allow players to enjoy the story while testing their fluency with another language through the typing gameplay.