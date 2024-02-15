[Epic Game Store] Dakar Desert Rally FREE till 2-22-24

Get Dakar Desert Rally free from the Epic Game Store till 2-22-24.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/dakar-desert-rally

Dakar Desert Rally is the biggest and most epic off-road rally racing adventure ever developed. Dakar Desert Rally captures the genuine speed and excitement of Amaury Sport Organisation’s largest rally race on the planet, featuring a wide variety of licensed vehicles from the world’s top makers, including motorcycles, cars, trucks, quads and SSVs. The game offers unique challenges for off-road simulation diehards and casual racing fans alike. Compete in fierce online multiplayer races or navigate the vast wilds in single-player offline.

Authentic Dakar Rally Experience​

Over 30 stages of full rally racing from the official 2020, 2021 and 2022 Dakar Rally races with officially licensed vehicles, teams and pilots across multiplayer and single-player modes. All across an immense open world that doesn’t limit you to tracks and roads. The game also supports a wide array of steering wheels for the ultimate driving experience.

Seasons and Dynamic Weather​

Featuring all four seasons and a full day-night cycle. Whether facing billowing sandstorms, blazing desert sunlight, grueling rain and snow, or deep mud, you’ll need to overcome the elements and your competition to win.

Single-Player And Online Multiplayer​

Evolve your Rally Raid career in single-player or compete in online multiplayer events with your friends.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tppK104EDQ8
 
