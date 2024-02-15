[Epic Game Store] Dakar Desert Rally FREE till 2-22-24

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,528
Get Dakar Desert Rally free from the Epic Game Store till 2-22-24.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/dakar-desert-rally
Dakar Desert Rally is the biggest and most epic off-road rally racing adventure ever developed. Dakar Desert Rally captures the genuine speed and excitement of Amaury Sport Organisation’s largest rally race on the planet, featuring a wide variety of licensed vehicles from the world’s top makers, including motorcycles, cars, trucks, quads and SSVs. The game offers unique challenges for off-road simulation diehards and casual racing fans alike. Compete in fierce online multiplayer races or navigate the vast wilds in single-player offline.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tppK104EDQ8
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/dakar-desert-rally
Dakar Desert Rally is the biggest and most epic off-road rally racing adventure ever developed. Dakar Desert Rally captures the genuine speed and excitement of Amaury Sport Organisation’s largest rally race on the planet, featuring a wide variety of licensed vehicles from the world’s top makers, including motorcycles, cars, trucks, quads and SSVs. The game offers unique challenges for off-road simulation diehards and casual racing fans alike. Compete in fierce online multiplayer races or navigate the vast wilds in single-player offline.
Authentic Dakar Rally ExperienceOver 30 stages of full rally racing from the official 2020, 2021 and 2022 Dakar Rally races with officially licensed vehicles, teams and pilots across multiplayer and single-player modes. All across an immense open world that doesn’t limit you to tracks and roads. The game also supports a wide array of steering wheels for the ultimate driving experience.
Seasons and Dynamic WeatherFeaturing all four seasons and a full day-night cycle. Whether facing billowing sandstorms, blazing desert sunlight, grueling rain and snow, or deep mud, you’ll need to overcome the elements and your competition to win.
Single-Player And Online MultiplayerEvolve your Rally Raid career in single-player or compete in online multiplayer events with your friends.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tppK104EDQ8