[Epic Game Store] Circus Electrique FREE + Special offer for Firestone

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,815
Get Circus Electrique free from the Epic Game Store till 5-16-24.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/circus-electrique
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3U_Rk9-xbtE
+ A free offer for the idle FTP RPG Firestone. https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/firestone-online-idle-rpg-bfd04b
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/firestone-online-idle-rpg-firestonefreeoffer-6dea95
The exclusive rewards include:
• Gems: 200
• Common chests: 10
• Uncommon chests: 5
• Wooden chests: 10
• Iron Chests: 5
• Strange Dust: 360
• Scrolls: 50
• Avatars: 2
• Game Tokens: 35
• Prestige Token: 5
• Exclusive skins: 1
This offer is available to all players loggin in through the Epic Games Store, both new and existing. You must install and log into Firestone to receive the rewards.
Firestone: Online Idle RPG
is an idle battler that lets you choose to lay back and strategize or dive in to nonstop action. Your heroes can auto-battle fully AFK while you enjoy the fantasy combat visuals, or you tricker a manic clicking frenzy to beat monstrous bosses! Collect heroes, upgrade skills and equipment, and chat with guild friends or engage in war-machine PVP - the choice is yours!
As developers of Firestone: Online Idle RPG, we hope you enjoy our casual approach to the Idle RPG genre. We are always eager to get in touch directly with our players and gather feedback - just join our Discord
https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv
Thanks and have fun battling!
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/circus-electrique
Named for an alternate-history London’s most famous entertainment, Circus Electriquecombines enthralling, story-driven RPG tactics and circus management with a steampunk twist. When everyday Londoners mysteriously turn into vicious killers, only Circus Electrique's talented performers can save the city.
The “Greatest Campaign Mode on Earth''places these talented individuals in tactical turn-based battles. Crazed Bobbies, British Sailors gone bad, aggressive Posh Girls, and other Victorian-era archetypes stand in their way. Circus Electrique’s innovative Devotion morale system affects characters’ performance not only in battles, but also for actual circus shows, dutifully managed between heroic jaunts through six sprawling districts.
Electrifying RPG CombatTest the skills of Strongmen, Fire Blowers, Escape Artists, Clowns, and other classic circus performers – 15 playable archetypes total, each with deep tactical options in battle. Assemble the most ideal combination of acrobatic artists to fight against over-the-top enemies.
Manage the Greatest Show in Steampunk LondonDespite the chaos, the show must go on! Rebuild the circus to its former greatness and beyond, recruiting and training the most talented performers coming in from all over the world. Performers’ skill, chemistry with one another, and overall Devotion combine to determine the monetary success of a single show – and you’ll need every single spare Shilling you can get both for Amelia’s quest and to keep everyone paid and happy.
A Circus Like No OtherImmerse yourself in a striking world based on vintage circus posters, Victorian-era archetypes and classic steampunk charm.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3U_Rk9-xbtE
+ A free offer for the idle FTP RPG Firestone. https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/firestone-online-idle-rpg-bfd04b
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/firestone-online-idle-rpg-firestonefreeoffer-6dea95
Firestone Free Offer
Firestone Online Idle RPG
Limited-Time Offer 5/09 - 5/16: Exclusive rewards (Over $100 USD Value - Free!)
LOG IN NEXT WEEK to claim rewards!All players who log into Firestone through the Epic Games between Thursday 05/09/2024 at 11AM Eastern and Thursday 05/16/2024 at 11AM Eastern will receive exclusive rewards!
The exclusive rewards include:
• Gems: 200
• Common chests: 10
• Uncommon chests: 5
• Wooden chests: 10
• Iron Chests: 5
• Strange Dust: 360
• Scrolls: 50
• Avatars: 2
• Game Tokens: 35
• Prestige Token: 5
• Exclusive skins: 1
This offer is available to all players loggin in through the Epic Games Store, both new and existing. You must install and log into Firestone to receive the rewards.
Firestone: Online Idle RPG
is an idle battler that lets you choose to lay back and strategize or dive in to nonstop action. Your heroes can auto-battle fully AFK while you enjoy the fantasy combat visuals, or you tricker a manic clicking frenzy to beat monstrous bosses! Collect heroes, upgrade skills and equipment, and chat with guild friends or engage in war-machine PVP - the choice is yours!
Hero CollectionBuild your team roster from wizards, knights, and archers: Discover and unlock new legendary heroes along your adventurous journey, level up skills and levels incrementally, and send them into AFK battle!
Rich Fantasy RPG StoryExplore the Realm of Alandria: From eternal winter of Frostfire to the pirate haven in Tortuga Bay or the tropical Ebony Jungle, your adventures lead to magic encounters everywhere. Dwarves and orcs, fairies, and even the walking dead will tell their stories...there are even rumors of dragons!
Non-Stop Auto BattlesYour heroes never sit idle but you can: lie back and AFK while your chibi-style paladins, assassins, rangers and magicians hack and slash through waves of monsters, or speed up the action by treating battles like a clicker and give those zombie armies a magical bullet hell!
Friendly MultiplayerJoin a guild and make new friends: In Firestone: Online Idle RPG, the power of social gaming leads to helpful buffs for all guild members, increased mission rewards, and unlocks raids and expeditions. Or just have a chat with fellow players!
PVP ArenaAssemble your team and fight nonstop at the arena. PVP with others and climb the leaderboards in Firestone: Online Idle RPG to show them who has the best skills!
Deep ProgressionConduct AFK research and craft powerful runes or upgrades to your heroes' equipment: Vast incremental bonuses can bring even the mighty bosses down and get you a chance to climb the leaderboards of the hero wars in the Arena of Kings.
And many more featuresEvents Quests Talent Trees Alchemy Mini Card Games Achievements Avatars Chat
As developers of Firestone: Online Idle RPG, we hope you enjoy our casual approach to the Idle RPG genre. We are always eager to get in touch directly with our players and gather feedback - just join our Discord
https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv
Thanks and have fun battling!