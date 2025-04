[Epic Game Store] Chuchel & Albion Online Free Gift FREE till 5-01-25

Crack up. Many times

Get Chuchel free from the Epic Game Store till 5-01-25.CHUCHEL is a comedy adventure game from the creators of Machinarium, Botanicula and Samorost. Join the hairy hero Chuchel and his rival Kekel as they will be facing numerous puzzles and challenges in their quest to retrieve the precious cherry!The reward? Cheerful situational humor, wild music and sounds by the band DVA and dozens of hilarious gags that warm up even the coldest of souls. Plus cherries!Be ready to:Get the Albion Online Free Welcome Gift free from the Epic Game Store till 5-01-25. Must have the Base Game. This bundle contains everything you need to start your adventure right – Premium time to boost your early progress, Tomes of Insight and Learning Points to help level up your equipment, vanity skins for your character and Transport Ox mount, and much more!In total, you get:Phew, that’s a lot of freebies. Grab yours by May 1 and start your journey in Albion on the right foot!