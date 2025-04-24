  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[Epic Game Store] Chuchel & Albion Online Free Gift FREE till 5-01-25

Get Chuchel free from the Epic Game Store till 5-01-25.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/chuchel-203808

CHUCHEL is a comedy adventure game from the creators of Machinarium, Botanicula and Samorost. Join the hairy hero Chuchel and his rival Kekel as they will be facing numerous puzzles and challenges in their quest to retrieve the precious cherry!
The reward? Cheerful situational humor, wild music and sounds by the band DVA and dozens of hilarious gags that warm up even the coldest of souls. Plus cherries!
Be ready to:
  • Crack up. Many times
  • Guide Chuchel through a set of original puzzles
  • Enjoy hundreds of whimsical animations
  • Beat stages inspired by classic video games
  • Interact with dozens of funky characters
  • Please your ears with soundtrack by the IGF Award-winning band DVA
  • Build an inexplicable passion for cherries
  • Laugh. A lot.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7jCrSrlIj0


Get the Albion Online Free Welcome Gift free from the Epic Game Store till 5-01-25. Must have the Base Game.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/albion-online-epic-launch-promo-bundle-fd0e2a

Albion Online Free Welcome Gift​

Set off on the right foot!​

This bundle contains everything you need to start your adventure right – Premium time to boost your early progress, Tomes of Insight and Learning Points to help level up your equipment, vanity skins for your character and Transport Ox mount, and much more!
In total, you get:
  • Knight Adventurer vanity bundle
  • Mistbison mount skin
  • 3 days Premium
  • 250 Learning Points
  • 350 Community Tokens
  • 10 Adept's Focus Restoration Potions
  • 10 Adept's Tomes of Insight (worth a total of 100,000 Fame)
Phew, that’s a lot of freebies. Grab yours by May 1 and start your journey in Albion on the right foot!


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Lno0lh1Nb4
 
