[Epic Game Store] Chivalry 2 FREE till 6-06-24

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
3,263
Get Chivalry 2 free from the Epic Game Store till 6-06-24.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/chivalry-2

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era - from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more.
Dominate massive, 64-player battlefields. Catapults tear the earth apart as you lay siege to castles, set fire to villages and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of Team Objective maps.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHIKMFLXsPA
 
Chopping off other player heads is one of the most satisfying things you can do.

Hilarious fun with this game.
 
