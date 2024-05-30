[Epic Game Store] Chivalry 2 FREE till 6-06-24

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 3,263
Get Chivalry 2 free from the Epic Game Store till 6-06-24.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/chivalry-2
Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era - from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more.
Dominate massive, 64-player battlefields. Catapults tear the earth apart as you lay siege to castles, set fire to villages and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of Team Objective maps.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHIKMFLXsPA
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/chivalry-2
Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era - from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more.
Dominate massive, 64-player battlefields. Catapults tear the earth apart as you lay siege to castles, set fire to villages and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of Team Objective maps.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHIKMFLXsPA