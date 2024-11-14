[Epic Game Store] Castlevania Anniversary Collection & Snakebird Complete FREE till 11-21-24

Get the Castlevania Anniversary Collection free from the Epic Game Store till 11-21-24.Konami's Castlevania Anniversary Collection traces the origins of the historic vampire franchise. Included is a unique eBook with details provided by developers, artists and others inspired by the Castlevania legacy which sheds a fresh light into the world of Castlevania.Castlevania Anniversary CollectionReleased as part of the Konami 50th Anniversary celebration, relive these timeless classics that helped define the platformer genre. From the Belmont clan to their extended bloodlines and allies, the Castlevania Anniversary Collection is the best first step for anyone to take into the world of Castlevania and the fight against Dracula!CastlevaniaCastlevania II Simon's QuestCastlevania III Dracula's CurseSuper Castlevania IVCastlevania The AdventureCastlevania II Belmont's RevengeCastlevania BloodlinesKid Dracula (never released in English before)History of Castlevania - Book of the Crescent MoonGet Snakebird Complete free from the Epic Game Store till 11-21-24.Introducing Snakebird Complete: The Ultimate Snakebird Experience!Embark on an extraordinary puzzle-solving adventure bringing together hit classic Snakebird and Snakebird Primer, offering the complete Snakebird experience in a single, comprehensive package.“Snakebird Complete is a dazzler - and its map is just ingenious” - Eurogamer, Game of the Week“This puzzle game from Noumenon Games is genuinely fun.” - Vulgar KnightFruit-packed and ready to go:Help the snakebirds satiate their hunger over more than 120 levels. Collect fruits and grow in size, slither through treacherous level design and defy the laws of physics to reach the coveted exit!Hints at Your Fingertips:Tackling the most perplexing puzzles is now more accessible than ever! Activate the brand-new hint system anytime for a visual nudge, ensuring beginners and experts alike can enjoy Snakebird's trickiest challenges.Enhanced features:This edition brings quality-of-life improvements and game-features addition for a modern and seamless experience, including an overhauled map system to navigate between islands from both titles directly from the game.Puzzle Paradise for All:Whether you're a seasoned Snakebird pro or a first-time player, Snakebird Complete offers captivating content for all skill levels. Ease yourself in with the Primer levels, which are now included by default, or dive straight into Snakebird classic for a ruthless yet intensely satisfying challenge.