[Epic Game Store] Castlevania Anniversary Collection & Snakebird Complete FREE till 11-21-24

Get the Castlevania Anniversary Collection free from the Epic Game Store till 11-21-24.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/castlevania-anniversary-collection-a61f94

Konami's Castlevania Anniversary Collection traces the origins of the historic vampire franchise. Included is a unique eBook with details provided by developers, artists and others inspired by the Castlevania legacy which sheds a fresh light into the world of Castlevania.

Castlevania Anniversary Collection


Released as part of the Konami 50th Anniversary celebration, relive these timeless classics that helped define the platformer genre. From the Belmont clan to their extended bloodlines and allies, the Castlevania Anniversary Collection is the best first step for anyone to take into the world of Castlevania and the fight against Dracula!

Castlevania
Castlevania II Simon's Quest
Castlevania III Dracula's Curse
Super Castlevania IV
Castlevania The Adventure
Castlevania II Belmont's Revenge
Castlevania Bloodlines
Kid Dracula (never released in English before)
History of Castlevania - Book of the Crescent Moon


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGgK-mHk3yg&list=PL6Ar0k_J0QOikmcsSN2GyzFfdiMF1Nbo2


Get Snakebird Complete free from the Epic Game Store till 11-21-24.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/snakebird-complete-e6f0ae

Introducing Snakebird Complete: The Ultimate Snakebird Experience!
Embark on an extraordinary puzzle-solving adventure bringing together hit classic Snakebird and Snakebird Primer, offering the complete Snakebird experience in a single, comprehensive package.

“Snakebird Complete is a dazzler - and its map is just ingenious” - Eurogamer, Game of the Week

“This puzzle game from Noumenon Games is genuinely fun.” - Vulgar Knight

🍎 Fruit-packed and ready to go:

Help the snakebirds satiate their hunger over more than 120 levels. Collect fruits and grow in size, slither through treacherous level design and defy the laws of physics to reach the coveted exit!
💡 Hints at Your Fingertips:

Tackling the most perplexing puzzles is now more accessible than ever! Activate the brand-new hint system anytime for a visual nudge, ensuring beginners and experts alike can enjoy Snakebird's trickiest challenges.
📍 Enhanced features:

This edition brings quality-of-life improvements and game-features addition for a modern and seamless experience, including an overhauled map system to navigate between islands from both titles directly from the game.
🧩 Puzzle Paradise for All:

Whether you're a seasoned Snakebird pro or a first-time player, Snakebird Complete offers captivating content for all skill levels. Ease yourself in with the Primer levels, which are now included by default, or dive straight into Snakebird classic for a ruthless yet intensely satisfying challenge.



View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIenuFTR4tc
 
Oh shoot didnt realize they ported Castlevania games to PC, or are these running off an emulator? Either way the price is right
 
sfsuphysics said:
Oh shoot didnt realize they ported Castlevania games to PC, or are these running off an emulator? Either way the price is right
i would assume so, but after the little digging i did i have no idea what they are using, if they bought someones or made one.
 
I'm pretty sure with the "Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra" they were emulated, but it was very bare-bones. You could grab the actual ROM file and run them in your own emulator though. That may be the case with this release, anyone know?
 
Youn said:
I'm pretty sure with the "Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra" they were emulated, but it was very bare-bones. You could grab the actual ROM file and run them in your own emulator though. That may be the case with this release, anyone know?
ive looked, cant find any info on what theyre using to run them. could be inhouse, could be they bought an emu, no idea.
 
The Mad Atheist said:
NOA censorship, maybe?
The Japanese versions of the games are included. So, for example, you can play the JP version of CV4 and see the red blood and crosses versus the NA version that censored the crosses and used green blood.
sfsuphysics said:
Oh shoot didnt realize they ported Castlevania games to PC, or are these running off an emulator? Either way the price is right
They also released the GBA and NDS games on PC.

https://hardforum.com/threads/castlevania-advance-collection.2011490/

View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1552550/Castlevania_Advance_Collection/

https://hardforum.com/threads/castlevania-dominus-collection.2036675/

View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2369900/Castlevania_Dominus_Collection/
 
