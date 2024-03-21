[Epic Game Store] Call of the Wild: The Angler & Atom Eve FREE till 3-28-24

Call of the Wild: The Angler™​

Explore the great outdoors​

Become a master angler​

Play on your own or with friends​

A game that grows and evolves with you​

Atomic, With Agency​

Determine Your Destiny​

Comic Book Combat​

Get Call of the Wild: The Angler free from the Epic Game Store till 3-28-24.From the creators of theHunter: Call of the Wild comes an open world fishing experience! Relax and unwind at your favorite spot or explore the beautiful great outdoors with friends as you embark on the journey to become a master angler.Experience the freedom of fishing in a vast open world inspired by real-life locations. Travel through the varied and atmospheric environments by boat, off-road vehicle, or on foot, and discover hidden ponds, tranquil lakes, and local points of interest. Whatever you decide to do, every trip will have you coming back for more.Master different fishing techniques to land the most impressive catch. Purchase tackle and build custom fishing rigs using a wide selection of rods, reels, lures, hooks, floats, and jigheads. Create your angler and customize their look and attributes. Complete challenges to earn rewards and uncover the open world through meaningful story missions.Relax at your favorite spot on your own or ride the open waters with friends in online co-op multiplayer for up to 12 players. Meet other anglers and create memories that will last a lifetime. You can also play offline for a peaceful solo experience.The team will continue to work closely with the community to deliver engaging features, content and updates inspired directly by player feedback. Keep coming back for new and memorable fishing experiences!Get Atom Eve free from the Epic Game Store till 3-28-24. Also was free on Amazon Prime Gaming this month.is the first originalgame from, the creator-led company behind Invincible and The Walking Dead. Experience an original story with striking art directed by Rossi Gifford and creative direction by award-winning writer Jill Murray, and explore the life of Atom Eve in a world filled with beloved characters. Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley.Play as Atom Eve, the fan-favorite superhero from the Invincible universe! Get to know Eve like never before as she navigates her life with the Teen Team, her family, and her friends while figuring out the best way to use her incredible powers as a force for good.Doing the right thing sounds easy until you’re the one making the decisions. Your choices shape your relationships with the people around you and will define the outcome of the story across multiple paths.Choose how to develop Atom Eve’s skills and increase her power, unlock special combat skills, or choose to unlock unique dialogue options to further play your story, your way.Take on new and familiar foes in light, turn-based combat woven into visual novel gameplay and wield the powers of Atom Eve as your story flows seamlessly into vivid action that feels like a comic book come to life.