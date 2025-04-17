[Epic Game Store] Botanicula & Firestone Exclusive Gear FREE till 4-24-25

Relaxed game perfect for hardcore gamers, their partners, families and seniors.

More than 150 detailed locations to explore.

Hundreds of funny animations.

Incredible amount of hidden bonuses.

Fantastic music and sound effects by fantastic band DVA

Not one but five main characters with various skills and personalities.

No text or lengthy dialogues to bore you.

Bonuses for vigilant players at the end of the game.

Get Botanicula free from the Epic Game Store till 4-24-25.Botanicula is a humor-filled adventure game created by the makers of award-winning Machinarium and Samorost series, studio Amanita Design and Czech band DVA.Five friends, little tree creatures, set out on a journey to save the last seed from their home tree which is infested by evil parasites.Get Exclusive Gear free for Firestone by logging in next week from the Epic Game Store till 4-24-25.All players who log into Firestone through Epic Games Store between 4/17/2025 at 11am Eastern Time and 4/24/2025 at 11am Eastern Time will receive the Epic Games Special Offer!The Epic Games Special Offer includes:Exclusive skin “The legendary hoplite” for hero Boris2 Avatars for your character profile10 Common chests, each containing at least 1 piece of Hero’s gear5 Uncommon chests containing at least 1 Uncommon gear10 Wooden chests with at least 1 piece of Hero’s jewels5 Iron chests with at least 1 Uncommon jewel360 Strange dust to train your Guardians or conduct Experiments50 scrolls to enhance your stats in battles35 Game tokens to test your luck at the Tavern5 Prestige tokens, to perform EPIC prestiges200 gemsThis offer is available to all players logging in through the Epic Games Store, both new and existing. New players must reach stage 15. You need to install and log into Firestone to receive the Epic Games Special offer.