[Epic Game Store] Bloons TD 6 & Loop Hero FREE till 8-10-23

Bloons TD 6 is a popular tower defense game.
Craft your perfect defense from a combination of powerful Monkey Towers and awesome Heroes, then pop every last invading Bloon!
Over a decade of tower defense pedigree and regular massive updates makes Bloons TD 6 a favorite game for millions of players. Enjoy endless hours of strategy gaming with Bloons TD 6!
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/bloons-td-6-bf95a0
Loop Hero
The Lich has thrown the world into a timeless loop and plunged its inhabitants into never ending chaos. Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles and expand the survivors' camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop. Unlock new classes, new cards, and devious guardians on your quest to shatter the endless cycle of despair.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/loop-hero
