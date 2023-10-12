[Epic Game Store] Blazing Sails & Q.U.B.E Ultimate Bundle FREE till 10-19-23

Get Blazing Sails free on the Epic Game Store till 10-19-23.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/blazing-sails

Fight for survival in Blazing Sails, a fast-paced pirate PvP game! Create your own unique pirate and ship. Band together with other players to command your mighty vessel! Explore different game-modes, maps, weapons, ship types and more while eliminating other crews in epic battles on land and sea!


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bx_9Z81Clww

Get Q.U.B.E Ultimate Bundle free on the Epic Game Store till 10-19-23.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/bundles/qube-ultimate-bundle


Q.U.B.E. ULTIMATE BUNDLE​

Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary is the ultimate celebration of the decade-old original, bringing refined visuals, completely redesigned and revised gameplay sections, and a whole new chapter to the award-winning, brain-twisting first-person puzzler. It features:
  • Q.U.B.E. Original game (2012)
  • Q.U.B.E. Director's Cut (2014)
  • Over 100 puzzles to complete and 46 collectibles across 8 levels
  • Sector 8, a new chapter featuring 4-6 hours of new gameplay
  • Fresh visuals built from the ground up; full colour blind support
  • Brand new commentary and assorted extras such as concept art and behind the scenes content.
Q.U.B.E. 2 Deluxe Edition gives players access to all released content including:
  • The acclaimed Q.U.B.E. 2 Main Game
  • Lost Orbit DLC with 10 new puzzle rooms, a final master puzzle and 32 collectibles to discover
  • Aftermath DLC with 12 challenging new puzzle rooms, a master puzzle, brand new mechanics and 42 hidden collectibles across the map
  • The iconic Glove Skin from the original Q.U.B.E.
  • The incredible musical score of Q.U.B.E. 2 composed by David Housden.



View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIu6XoEpf3I


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hd9PfeLIU64
 
