[Epic Game Store] Blazing Sails & Q.U.B.E Ultimate Bundle FREE till 10-19-23

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,216
Get Blazing Sails free on the Epic Game Store till 10-19-23.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/blazing-sails
Fight for survival in Blazing Sails, a fast-paced pirate PvP game! Create your own unique pirate and ship. Band together with other players to command your mighty vessel! Explore different game-modes, maps, weapons, ship types and more while eliminating other crews in epic battles on land and sea!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bx_9Z81Clww
Get Q.U.B.E Ultimate Bundle free on the Epic Game Store till 10-19-23.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/bundles/qube-ultimate-bundle
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIu6XoEpf3I
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hd9PfeLIU64
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/blazing-sails
Fight for survival in Blazing Sails, a fast-paced pirate PvP game! Create your own unique pirate and ship. Band together with other players to command your mighty vessel! Explore different game-modes, maps, weapons, ship types and more while eliminating other crews in epic battles on land and sea!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bx_9Z81Clww
Get Q.U.B.E Ultimate Bundle free on the Epic Game Store till 10-19-23.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/bundles/qube-ultimate-bundle
Q.U.B.E. ULTIMATE BUNDLEQ.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary is the ultimate celebration of the decade-old original, bringing refined visuals, completely redesigned and revised gameplay sections, and a whole new chapter to the award-winning, brain-twisting first-person puzzler. It features:
- Q.U.B.E. Original game (2012)
- Q.U.B.E. Director's Cut (2014)
- Over 100 puzzles to complete and 46 collectibles across 8 levels
- Sector 8, a new chapter featuring 4-6 hours of new gameplay
- Fresh visuals built from the ground up; full colour blind support
- Brand new commentary and assorted extras such as concept art and behind the scenes content.
- The acclaimed Q.U.B.E. 2 Main Game
- Lost Orbit DLC with 10 new puzzle rooms, a final master puzzle and 32 collectibles to discover
- Aftermath DLC with 12 challenging new puzzle rooms, a master puzzle, brand new mechanics and 42 hidden collectibles across the map
- The iconic Glove Skin from the original Q.U.B.E.
- The incredible musical score of Q.U.B.E. 2 composed by David Housden.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIu6XoEpf3I
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hd9PfeLIU64