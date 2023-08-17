[Epic Game Store] Black Book & Dodo Peak FREE till 8-24-23

“Black Book” is a dark RPG Adventure, based on Slavic myths, in which you play as a young sorceress. Fight evil forces in card-based battles and explore the world, where humans live alongside mythological creatures.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/black-book


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKUwImqnoIM

Dodo Peak is a throwback to the classic arcade platformers of the past with a modern twist. Play as a dodo bird to find and rescue your lost babies from a series of dangerous peaks.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/dodo-peak-159276


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_WfxD_sr68
 
