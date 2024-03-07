[Epic Game Store] Astro Duel 2 FREE till 3-14-24

Get Astro Duel 2 free from the Epic Game Store till 3-14-24.

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/astro-duel-2-e1261d

Astro Duel 2 is a sci-fi combat game that blurs the line between top-down space shooter and platform fighter. Whether versus or co-op, prepare to fight in space and on foot at the same time!

  • Battle in Versus Mode with up to 6 players and full bot support
  • Work together in Bounty Mode, a 1 to 3 player co-op adventure
  • Defend or steal the safe as a team in Cash Grab, then buy equipment between rounds
  • Use heavy cannons or lasers to annihilate threats in space, and slash or shoot as a Pilot to stop rogues on land
  • Uncover a solar system stretched thin and ready to be exploited
  • Directed by Rusty Moyher, creator of the original Astro Duel, Dig Dog, and co-creator of Retro Game Crunch


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rejbEAr96c
 
