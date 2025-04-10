[Epic Game Store] Arcadegeddon, Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms & River City Girls FREE till 4-17-25

Get Arcadegeddon free from the Epic Game Store till 4-17-25.Jump into Arcadegeddon today and get 5,000 ARCoinsRise up and play with up to three friends in this ever-evolving cooperative multiplayer, roguelite shooter. Explore multiple biomes, mini games, find hidden chests, and defeat numerous enemies and bosses.Get Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms free from the Epic Game Store till 4-17-25.Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is a Dungeons & Dragons strategy management game uniting characters from throughout the D&D multiverse into a grand adventure.Get River City Girls free from the Epic Game Store till 4-17-25.There's trouble once again on the mean streets of River City! Hard-hitting heroines Misako and Kyoko are tearing up the town to rescue their boyfriends, Kunio and Riki, and they won't let anyone get in their way! As you punch and kick your way across the city, you'll gain new skills, chow down on power-ups, wield bone-busting weapons, and unleash an arsenal of combos, throws, and special attacks that will leave the bad guys crying for mama - all in outrageous pixel-art style! The awesome action is punctuated by motion-comic story panels, anime cutscenes, multiple endings, and an epic synth-pop soundtrack. This version of the game features touchscreen or Bluetooth controller support for solo play (Bluetooth controllers required for 2-player co-op) as well as River City's newest shopkeeper: Crunchyroll-Hime!Key Features:-Wild beat-'em-up action for one or two players!-Glorious pixel-art graphics plus anime and motion-comic cutscenes!-Fantastic soundtrack featuring Megan McDuffee, Chipzel, Cristina "Vee" Valenzuela, and NateWantsToBattle!-Six large city regions to fight through, complete with shops and side quests!-Loads of weapons, items, and abilities to power-up your heroines!-Guest appearances by classic River City and Double Dragon characters as well as River City's newest shopkeeper: Crunchyroll-Hime!