[Epic Game Store] Amnesia: The Bunker & Samorost 3 FREE till 10-23-25

AMNESIA: THE BUNKER IS A FIRST-PERSON HORROR GAME FROM THE MAKERS OF SOMA AND AMNESIA​

RISING TENSION​

ESCAPING THE NIGHTMARE​

FEATURES​

Peculiar Cosmic Journey​

Get Amnesia: The Bunker free from the Epic Game Store till 10-23-25.Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror game set in a desolate WW1 Bunker.Face the oppressing terrors stalking in the dark. Search for and use the tools and weapons at your disposal. Keep the lights on at all costs and make your way out alive.Left all alone in a desolate WW1 bunker with only one bullet remaining in the barrel, it’s up to you to face the oppressing terrors in the dark. Keep the lights on at all costs, persevere, and make your way out alive. A truly intense horror experience.Immerse yourself in the multiple ways of tackling survival. In the shoes of the French soldier Henri Clément, you are armed with a revolver gun, a noisy dynamo flashlight, and other scarce supplies to scavenge and craft along the way. With randomization and unpredictable behavior, no play-through is the same.Hunted by an ever-present threat reacting to your every move and sound, you must adapt your play-style to face hell. Every decision will change the outcome of how the game responds. Actions bear consequences.Solve things your own way in a semi-open world. You must explore and experiment to make your way out. Figure out what’s going on down here - what has happened to the other soldiers? Where have all the officers gone? What diabolical nightmare lurks underneath this hellscape? Unravel the mysteries of the Bunker and get to know the nooks and crannies of this cruel sandbox to up your odds of survival.Get Samorost 3 free from the Epic Game Store till 10-23-25.Samorost 3 follows a curious space gnome who uses the powers of a magic flute to travel across the cosmos in search of its mysterious origins. Visit nine unique and alien worlds teeming with colorful challenges, creatures and surprises to discover.Samorost 3 is an exploration adventure and puzzle game from the award-winning creators of Machinarium and Botanicula.The game follows a curious space gnome who uses the powers of a magic flute to travel across the cosmos in search of its mysterious origins. Visit nine unique and alien worlds teeming with colorful challenges, creatures and surprises to discover, brought to life with beautiful artwork, sound and music.