[Epic Game Store] 911 Operator FREE till 9-21-23

Get 911 Operator free from the Epic Game Store till 9-21-23.Don't forget to also grab the free DLC.In 911 OPERATOR, you take on the role of an emergency dispatcher, who has to rapidly deal with the incoming reports. Your task is not just to pick up the calls, but also to react appropriately to the situation – sometimes giving first aid instructions is enough, at other times a police, fire department or paramedics’ intervention is a necessity. Keep in mind, that the person on the other side of the line might turn out to be a dying daughter’s father, an unpredictable terrorist, or just a prankster. Can you handle all of this?• Over 50 recorded dialogues inspired by real calls: serious and dramatic, but sometimes also funny or annoying.• Real First Aid instructions.• Opportunity to play on any city in the world!• 6 selected cities in Career mode, featuring unique calls and events.• More than 140 types of reports to encounter.• 12 types of emergency vehicles (including helicopters, police cars and motorcycles).