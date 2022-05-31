Epic fixed one of the things I hated about their launcher. Game covers in the library are in color, now.

Better to have the uninstalled ones hidden behind a filter, but I guess that could cause some (a lot) of confusion in some (many) people. Or at least an equal amount of frustration from people about not being able to immediately access their whole library without clicking one more time.Having the installed game in color and the not installed one in black and white seem an quite ok UI choice.
Could it be because you have 0 installed game now ?
No, because because that's annoying and not what the cover looked like when I got the game. And, not only were the not-installed game covers desaturated, they were darkened. That's totally not an ok choice if I can't even see the effing cover.Having the installed game in color and the not installed one in black and white seem an quite ok UI choice.
It's fixed now. Before, you would have to have all your games installed if you wanted all of the covers in color and not darkened. I don't have an SSD that large! lolCould it be because you have 0 installed game now ?
Well now you can easily click the "installed" filter and see just the ones that are installed. Or at the bottom of each title it has either a Launch or Install option to click. Couldn't be easier.Better to have the uninstalled ones hidden behind a filter, but I guess that could cause some (a lot) of confusion in some (many) people. Or at least an equal amount of frustration from people about not being able to immediately access their whole library without clicking one more time.