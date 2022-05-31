Epic fixed one of the things I hated about their launcher. Game covers in the library are in color, now.

duronboy

There are endless reasons why I'll probably have this uninstalled in short order, but at least one of the first things I noticed that I hated is improved.

LukeTbk

Having the installed game in color and the not installed one in black and white seem an quite ok UI choice.

Could it be because you have 0 installed game now ?
 
Nobu

Nobu

LukeTbk said:
Having the installed game in color and the not installed one in black and white seem an quite ok UI choice.

Could it be because you have 0 installed game now ?
Better to have the uninstalled ones hidden behind a filter, but I guess that could cause some (a lot) of confusion in some (many) people. Or at least an equal amount of frustration from people about not being able to immediately access their whole library without clicking one more time.
 
duronboy

LukeTbk said:
Having the installed game in color and the not installed one in black and white seem an quite ok UI choice.
No, because because that's annoying and not what the cover looked like when I got the game. And, not only were the not-installed game covers desaturated, they were darkened. That's totally not an ok choice if I can't even see the effing cover.
LukeTbk said:
Could it be because you have 0 installed game now ?
It's fixed now. Before, you would have to have all your games installed if you wanted all of the covers in color and not darkened. I don't have an SSD that large! lol
 
duronboy

Nobu said:
Better to have the uninstalled ones hidden behind a filter, but I guess that could cause some (a lot) of confusion in some (many) people. Or at least an equal amount of frustration from people about not being able to immediately access their whole library without clicking one more time.
Well now you can easily click the "installed" filter and see just the ones that are installed. Or at the bottom of each title it has either a Launch or Install option to click. Couldn't be easier.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

b/w for not installed was fine by me, but i used the filter mostly anyways.
 
