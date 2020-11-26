Epic download fail fix!!!!works100%% (plz scroll through garbage)

fix in post number #8



Toca got so bamboozled today trying to log in. The intents was heavy! Captcha started nd it was something new! Took me a while to figure out what they want from taco.
Screenshot_20201126-120447_Opera.jpg


But that's nt all, epic wasn't done, one after a other the heaviness was building up! 1-2-5-7.....9 nd TACO FAILED ON. INE!!

Screenshot_20201126-120604_Opera.jpg


Yes, taco got caught w her pants dwn pn 9. They said taco failed nd it was START FROM BEGINNING 😭💔
They are cracking down on authorized bots, but taco is naturalized human.🥺

19 puzzle iterations 8n total. But taco got in eventually☺️☺️
 
Thank you, taco sober.🍷<---NO!

Anyways, new problem. Cnt proceed. They out to get taco.
Tried reinstalling, but always getting stuck at this bloody spot. Either 2.8mb, or 3.6mb, alnd stuck!!
Screenshot_20201129-185550_Gallery.jpg


They dot even retry! It's all a lie!😡
 
Taco keep restarting every time, maybe like bloody 30 times now and for every 3-4 mbps downloaded and failed, taco get like 200Kb. deducted from remaining size🤨

Since the last post, taco was able to get 1.4mb deducted from remaining total
 
Ah fk it stupid boy games. Taco got more important thngs to doo

Edit: omg omg img☺️☺️🤷‍♀️taco found most weird solution!!💜💜💜💜if I hold widow wit mouse nd swivel it around desktop, it wont freez!!! In fact it tried couple times, but exclusively triangle blinks half a second nd disappears nd keeps dwnloading!!🤷‍♀️🙄🥰🥰🥰🥰

BLIMEY!!LOOK !!
Screenshot_20201129-205847_Gallery.jpg


I need to tie mouse to my dog nd let er roam around the iitchen!!🤪🤣😂😁😂🤣👍
 
