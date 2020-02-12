Epic CEO Tim Sweeney condemns loot boxes, says game companies should 'divorce themselves from politics'

Sweeny expanded on his take on politics on twitter:He makes a good point. Good art comes from the artist, not the suits making demands. Bioshock's politics would have rung incredibly hollow if they had been forced on Irrational instead of coming from the developer's own intentions and feelings. Something people do need to take note of though: At no point is Sweeney saying games shouldn't be political or deal with political topics.Also, his thing about "Fast food chicken". Umm...Yes, customers should speak up when they feel a company is doing something wrong. It sounds like Sweeney would rather people just shut up and mindlessly consumer everything and never call out shitty companies (especially hiw own) for doing things people don't like/Now as far as loot boxes go: What a fucking hypocrite.