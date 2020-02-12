Epic CEO Tim Sweeney condemns loot boxes, says game companies should 'divorce themselves from politics'

G

GhostCow

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 13, 2005
Messages
361
"The world is really screwed up right now. Right now our political orientations determine which fast-food chicken restaurant you go to. And that’s really dumb," he said, as quoted by IGN. "There’s no reason to drag divisive topics like that into gaming at all."
Click to expand...
Sounds good to me. If they could get some forums going on the Epic Games Store that are less censored than the Steam forums I think that could win them some fans too

www.pcgamer.com

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney condemns loot boxes, says game companies should 'divorce themselves from politics'

In a wide-ranging keynote at DICE, Sweeney said that it's time for the game industry to move away from both.
www.pcgamer.com www.pcgamer.com
 
D

Derangel

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,385
Sweeny expanded on his take on politics on twitter:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1227707089100783616

He makes a good point. Good art comes from the artist, not the suits making demands. Bioshock's politics would have rung incredibly hollow if they had been forced on Irrational instead of coming from the developer's own intentions and feelings. Something people do need to take note of though: At no point is Sweeney saying games shouldn't be political or deal with political topics.

Also, his thing about "Fast food chicken". Umm...Yes, customers should speak up when they feel a company is doing something wrong. It sounds like Sweeney would rather people just shut up and mindlessly consumer everything and never call out shitty companies (especially hiw own) for doing things people don't like/

Now as far as loot boxes go: What a fucking hypocrite.
 
B

Brackle

Old Timer
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
7,278
Derangel said:
Sweeny expanded on his take on politics on twitter:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1227707089100783616

He makes a good point. Good art comes from the artist, not the suits making demands. Bioshock's politics would have rung incredibly hollow if they had been forced on Irrational instead of coming from the developer's own intentions and feelings. Something people do need to take note of though: At no point is Sweeney saying games shouldn't be political or deal with political topics.

Also, his thing about "Fast food chicken". Umm...Yes, customers should speak up when they feel a company is doing something wrong. It sounds like Sweeney would rather people just shut up and mindlessly consumer everything and never call out shitty companies (especially hiw own) for doing things people don't like/

Now as far as loot boxes go: What a fucking hypocrite.
Click to expand...
Those aren't loot boxes, they are surprise mechanics!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top