Sounds good to me. If they could get some forums going on the Epic Games Store that are less censored than the Steam forums I think that could win them some fans too"The world is really screwed up right now. Right now our political orientations determine which fast-food chicken restaurant you go to. And that’s really dumb," he said, as quoted by IGN. "There’s no reason to drag divisive topics like that into gaming at all."
Epic CEO Tim Sweeney condemns loot boxes, says game companies should 'divorce themselves from politics'
In a wide-ranging keynote at DICE, Sweeney said that it's time for the game industry to move away from both.
www.pcgamer.com