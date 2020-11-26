Epic captcha challeNge ND UPDATE!!

Toca got so bamboozled today trying to log in. The intents was heavy! Captcha started nd it was something new! Took me a while to figure out what they want from taco.
Screenshot_20201126-120447_Opera.jpg


But that's nt all, epic wasn't done, one after a other the heaviness was building up! 1-2-5-7.....9 nd TACO FAILED ON. INE!!

Screenshot_20201126-120604_Opera.jpg


Yes, taco got caught w her pants dwn pn 9. They said taco failed nd it was START FROM BEGINNING 😭💔
They are cracking down on authorized bots, but taco is naturalized human.🥺

19 puzzle iterations 8n total. But taco got in eventually☺️☺️
 
Thank you, taco sober.🍷<---NO!

Anyways, new problem. Cnt proceed. They out to get taco.
Tried reinstalling, but always getting stuck at this bloody spot. Either 2.8mb, or 3.6mb, alnd stuck!!
Screenshot_20201129-185550_Gallery.jpg


They dot even retry! It's all a lie!😡
 
