Epic captcha challe ge

UltraTaco

UltraTaco

Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
999
Toca got so bamboozled today trying to log in. The intents was heavy! Captcha started nd it was something new!
Screenshot_20201126-120447_Opera.jpg


But that's nt all, epic wasn't done, one after a other the heaviness was building up! 1-2-5-7.....9 nd TACO FAILED ON. INE!!

Screenshot_20201126-120604_Opera.jpg


Yes, taco got caught w her pants dwn pn 9. They said taco failed nd it was START FROM BEGINNING 😭💔
They are cracking down on authorized bots, but taco is naturalized human.🥺

19 puzzle iterations 8n total. But taco got in eventually☺️☺️
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top