[Epic] 15 Days of Christmas Freebies (today The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, last day Dec 30)

One game a day for free. Be sure to claim it daily before it cycles at 8 AM PST!
Dec 18 giveaway is The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- December 16th – Shenmue III
- December 17th – Neon Abyss
- December 18th – Remnant: From The Ashes
- December 19th – The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- December 20th
- December 21st
- December 22nd
- December 23rd
- December 24th
- December 25th
- December 26th
- December 27th
- December 28th
- December 29th
- December 30th
