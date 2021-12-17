[Epic] 15 Days of Christmas Freebies (today The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, last day Dec 30)

Xrave

Xrave

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 29, 2004
Messages
7,450
Last edited:
TheSlySyl

TheSlySyl

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 30, 2018
Messages
1,744
Is there any way to claim these from a browser? I'm gonna be on vacation for the next week.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
29,141
TheSlySyl said:
Is there any way to claim these from a browser? I'm gonna be on vacation for the next week.
Click to expand...

I just logged into their website and was able to log in to claim games. I couldn't get Shenmue to load from the app, but the browser worked fine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top