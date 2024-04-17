Enthusiasts are building a custom 3dfx graphics card — VoodooX has 32MB RAM and DVI output

Oscar

“The project has required a lot of hard work and genuine dedication to retro PC hardware from both Oscar Barea and Ash Evans, and some of us have fond memories of the 3dfx Voodoo era. Not many people care to revive archaic GPUs from before the turn of the millennium, not to mention ordering boards to attempt to create a functional graphics cards with new capabilities.


The work here is truly impressive, in particular the new support for DVI video output. Anyone who's had to deal with analog VGA video knows that video quality is much lower than with the now mostly abandoned DVI interface, which was a precursor of sorts to the modern HDMI standard. The immediate visual improvement offered by DVI, even on this old hardware, looks quite nice.


The in-progress project is still limited to 32MB of RAM, but the hope is to have a switch that toggles between 32MB of RAM and 64MB of RAM. Once that hurdle is cleared, VoodooX could be the best Voodoo graphics card ever made. Just don't mind the 24-year gap, as these things... they take time.”

1713364274665.png


Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...hics-card-voodoox-has-32mb-ram-and-dvi-output
 
I wish nvidia would release some.of the high level details about the IP they got from buying 3dfx. I wonder if any of that tech made it into future nvidia designs, or was it just sat on so nobody else could get to it?
 
I guess it's neat that they at least are using the old new stock of the chips rather than extracting from existing cards.

I do think FPGA is the future for some of this retro hardware.
 
That’s cool. I’ve got a Voodoo5 5500(?) from back in the day. I don’t really remember what it was like. What I do remember was the earlier Voodoo pass through card that was my first 3D accelerator, that was a whole new level.
 
