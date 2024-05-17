Enterprise drives in USB enclosures

ochadd
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- May 9, 2008
- Messages
- 1,389
I'd been wondering if enterprise drives would work. They do.
Bought a refurb 14TB WD Ultrastar HC530 from Ebay, model with Power Disable Mode. Works fine and writes at 250-280 MBps doing windows file copies of Windows workstation backups. Compared to the 80-90 MBps my other 2.5" 4-5TB drives get it's damn quick. 10 year old Unitek USB3 to SATA dock.
In the past I've had to clip SATA power supply wires to make them work internally in desktops, this one came with an adapter. Didn't need it.
I just need it for more copies of backup data at home. Copies now take 1/3 the time.
