Enterprise drives in USB enclosures

ochadd

ochadd

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 9, 2008
Messages
1,389
I'd been wondering if enterprise drives would work. They do.
Bought a refurb 14TB WD Ultrastar HC530 from Ebay, model with Power Disable Mode. Works fine and writes at 250-280 MBps doing windows file copies of Windows workstation backups. Compared to the 80-90 MBps my other 2.5" 4-5TB drives get it's damn quick. 10 year old Unitek USB3 to SATA dock.
In the past I've had to clip SATA power supply wires to make them work internally in desktops, this one came with an adapter. Didn't need it.

I just need it for more copies of backup data at home. Copies now take 1/3 the time.

1715911657507.png
1715911911084.png

1715912371501.png

1715912492461.png
1715912906051.png
 
mwroobel said:
View attachment 654451
But that's only the 14TB spinning rust bra. I want 30TB spinners, so in proportion this is the right bra!
Click to expand...
WOW, those look very similar to the set of 48-DDD's I have at my house, but around my area we call them "cowboy pillows", so soft & comfy, always ready to catch certain stuff and/or things (yea, you know what I mean), hehehe

And if those don't quite fit your needs, I could always use another set....
:D
 
ochadd said:
I'd been wondering if enterprise drives would work. They do.
Bought a refurb 14TB WD Ultrastar HC530 from Ebay, model with Power Disable Mode. Works fine and writes at 250-280 MBps doing windows file copies of Windows workstation backups. Compared to the 80-90 MBps my other 2.5" 4-5TB drives get it's damn quick. 10 year old Unitek USB3 to SATA dock.
In the past I've had to clip SATA power supply wires to make them work internally in desktops, this one came with an adapter. Didn't need it.

I just need it for more copies of backup data at home. Copies now take 1/3 the time.

View attachment 654197View attachment 654199
View attachment 654201
View attachment 654202View attachment 654204
Click to expand...
So you need an adapter for this to work? Would it not simply work in a NAS without changes?
 
jordan12 said:
So you need an adapter for this to work? Would it not simply work in a NAS without changes?
Click to expand...
Sort of. Modern power supplies have a pin that provides 3.3 volts on the SATA connector that will cause hard drives with the power disable feature to not work. I think it indicates to the hard drive to shutdown. I ran into this with WD Gold drives I installed into a workstation for a customer several years ago. I would hear the drive spin up when the machine was first turned on but they would not appear in bios. They were brand new drives from CDW. Many hours later I found out about power disable.

A molex to SATA adapter without the 3.3 volt pin will "fix" the issue. I've snipped the 3.3 volt wire on the SATA power cable whenever I ran into it. You could also use a SATA to SATA adapter instead and clip that wire so you don't mess with the PS cable. That allows power disable drives to work with modern desktop power supplies. Servers that are meant for SAS and SATA drives won't have an issue, it's designed to support power disable drives. Desktop market power supplies is where you run into the issue.


View: https://youtu.be/fnISM_LMuss?si=tN84Ba5gWvLjCY2d
 
Last edited:
ochadd said:
Modern power supplies have a pin that provides 3.3 volts on the SATA connector that will cause hard drives with the power disable feature to not work.
Click to expand...

Well, semi-modern supplies have it. Modern modern supplies took it out. IMHO, the way the feature was added to the standard is pretty derpy, and everyone should have known it would be a problem and have a plan to address it... Like only power down with 3.3v on the former 3.3v input if the other 3.3v pins are floating, or something.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top