Enterprise drives in USB enclosures

jordan12 said: So you need an adapter for this to work? Would it not simply work in a NAS without changes? Click to expand...

Sort of. Modern power supplies have a pin that provides 3.3 volts on the SATA connector that will cause hard drives with the power disable feature to not work. I think it indicates to the hard drive to shutdown. I ran into this with WD Gold drives I installed into a workstation for a customer several years ago. I would hear the drive spin up when the machine was first turned on but they would not appear in bios. They were brand new drives from CDW. Many hours later I found out about power disable.A molex to SATA adapter without the 3.3 volt pin will "fix" the issue. I've snipped the 3.3 volt wire on the SATA power cable whenever I ran into it. You could also use a SATA to SATA adapter instead and clip that wire so you don't mess with the PS cable. That allows power disable drives to work with modern desktop power supplies. Servers that are meant for SAS and SATA drives won't have an issue, it's designed to support power disable drives. Desktop market power supplies is where you run into the issue.