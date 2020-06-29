Entanglement demonstration on board a nano-satellite

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,468
sustained Quantum Entanglement is very important for Quantum computing and physics research, so this is cool.
"Global quantum networks for secure communication can be realized using large fleets of satellites distributing entangled photon pairs between ground-based nodes. Because the cost of a satellite depends on its size, the smallest satellites will be most cost-effective. This Letter describes a miniaturized, polarization entangled, photon-pair source operating on board a nano-satellite. The source violates Bell’s inequality with a Clauser–Horne–Shimony–Holt parameter of 2.60±0.062.60±0.06. This source can be combined with optical link technologies to enable future quantum communication nano-satellite missions."
https://www.osapublishing.org/optica/fulltext.cfm?uri=optica-7-7-734&id=432928
