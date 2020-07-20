Enormous temps on Ryzen 5 3600

Timber_Held said: Interesting thought... Yet somehow my friend with the same cooler is able to achieve under stress CPU temp 65 deg. @ 1000 RPM, and I have under stress with all my 4 fans @ 1000 RPM 77 degrees C. That's 12 degrees difference.

Now, the point might be that he bought the CPU last year... Maybe some manufacturing technology has changed...



His case is BeQuiet, mine old Chieftec. But the Motherboard temp. readouts we have are similar, so I think the internal conditions are comparable. Room temps are comparable. Click to expand...

there are far to many variables there to do a direct comparison.. fan rpm's are useless as a metric unless it's in the same exact case and the same exact fans(even then there's a variable from one fan to another), with the same exact gpu, windows install, bios configuration, addon hardware and the list goes on.. people need to stop with the "well this person gets this, why am i not getting that", you can't do that with modern hardware anymore. your temps are perfectly fine, you're boosting above base clock and you're no where near having potential throttling issues for every day use. just setup the fans the way you want and enjoy the system.also i'll 100% tell you that he's not testing the same way you are or it's not boosting the same way your cpu is.. even with my setup i can barely hold 65C at 4.2Ghz all core boost with 20C ambient temp, there's no way that coolers doing it.this is just with a CB20 load after 7 passes 100% fan & pump, p95 is even worse with a cooler that is significantly better than the DR4. hopefully this helps you see that the numbers you're getting are fine for what you're trying to get at a much lower noise level.