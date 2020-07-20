Enormous temps on Ryzen 5 3600

Timber_Held
n00b
- Joined
- May 15, 2020
- Messages
- 17
I am getting enormous temps on my CPU.
CPU: 89 degrees C in stress (when CPU fan is 500 RPM), 83 degrees C in stress (when CPU fan is 1376 RPM)
CPU: 60-70 degrees C in idle (when CPU fan is 300 RPM) (the readout temp jumps)
Ambient room temp: 27 degress (it's summer)
MB temps idle (C): Sys 40, mos 48, pch 48
MB temps stress (C): Sys 40, mos 56, pch 48
Power plan AMD High Performance. No OC. The radiator is hot, indicating - I am not sure if fully proper - but at least some heat transmission from the CPU.
The above is with my 3 chassis fans on 300RPM. In stress, with all the 4 fans (3 chassis and 1 CPU) on max 1400 RPM, I am getting CPU 74 degrees.
I assembled the cooler myself, no experience in that. I did it for the first time. I did untag the foil on the cooler. I used the paste that came with the cooler. I applied it in a cross form, like on the Dark Rock cooler training movie in the YT:
.
I intentionally replaced the stock cooler with acclaimed be quiet! Dark Rock 4 135mm to have it all quiet and cool.
Could I ask for some suggestions, please?
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
be quiet! Dark Rock 4 135mm
MSI B450 TOMAHAWK MAX
3 chassis fans, 1 out and 2 in blowing on RAID with 4 HDDS 7200 RPM.
CPU: 89 degrees C in stress (when CPU fan is 500 RPM), 83 degrees C in stress (when CPU fan is 1376 RPM)
CPU: 60-70 degrees C in idle (when CPU fan is 300 RPM) (the readout temp jumps)
Ambient room temp: 27 degress (it's summer)
MB temps idle (C): Sys 40, mos 48, pch 48
MB temps stress (C): Sys 40, mos 56, pch 48
Power plan AMD High Performance. No OC. The radiator is hot, indicating - I am not sure if fully proper - but at least some heat transmission from the CPU.
The above is with my 3 chassis fans on 300RPM. In stress, with all the 4 fans (3 chassis and 1 CPU) on max 1400 RPM, I am getting CPU 74 degrees.
I assembled the cooler myself, no experience in that. I did it for the first time. I did untag the foil on the cooler. I used the paste that came with the cooler. I applied it in a cross form, like on the Dark Rock cooler training movie in the YT:
I intentionally replaced the stock cooler with acclaimed be quiet! Dark Rock 4 135mm to have it all quiet and cool.
Could I ask for some suggestions, please?
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
be quiet! Dark Rock 4 135mm
MSI B450 TOMAHAWK MAX
3 chassis fans, 1 out and 2 in blowing on RAID with 4 HDDS 7200 RPM.
Last edited: