Enormous temps on Ryzen 5 3600

Timber_Held

I am getting enormous temps on my CPU.

CPU: 89 degrees C in stress (when CPU fan is 500 RPM), 83 degrees C in stress (when CPU fan is 1376 RPM)
CPU: 60-70 degrees C in idle (when CPU fan is 300 RPM) (the readout temp jumps)
Ambient room temp: 27 degress (it's summer)

MB temps idle (C): Sys 40, mos 48, pch 48
MB temps stress (C): Sys 40, mos 56, pch 48

Power plan AMD High Performance. No OC. The radiator is hot, indicating - I am not sure if fully proper - but at least some heat transmission from the CPU.

The above is with my 3 chassis fans on 300RPM. In stress, with all the 4 fans (3 chassis and 1 CPU) on max 1400 RPM, I am getting CPU 74 degrees.

I assembled the cooler myself, no experience in that. I did it for the first time. I did untag the foil on the cooler. I used the paste that came with the cooler. I applied it in a cross form, like on the Dark Rock cooler training movie in the YT:
I intentionally replaced the stock cooler with acclaimed be quiet! Dark Rock 4 135mm to have it all quiet and cool.

Could I ask for some suggestions, please?

AMD Ryzen 5 3600
be quiet! Dark Rock 4 135mm
MSI B450 TOMAHAWK MAX
3 chassis fans, 1 out and 2 in blowing on RAID with 4 HDDS 7200 RPM.
 
sirmonkey1985

check your voltages first to see if it's possibly overvolting the cpu under load and also make sure you're using the latest bios for zen 2.. the 74C you're seeing with the fans ramping up looks more like what you should be seeing at load.. the idle temps look high because you have it on high performance power plan. either use windows balanced plan, amd's ryzen power plan(installs when you update the chipset drivers) or 1usmus's power plan and make sure the minimum processor state in the advanced settings of the plan is set to 5%.. don't leave it on high performance for every day use. also spend some time setting up manual fan profiles to get best noise/performance.
 
mda

AFAIK, Ryzen Balanced allows more headroom for boosting since Ryzen HP keeps the CPUs pegged at high clock.

Also, it seems 300RPM is really pretty low. I'm guessing you should expect high temps at 300 RPM.
 
Timber_Held

sirmonkey1985 said:
check your voltages first to see if it's possibly overvolting the cpu under load and also make sure you're using the latest bios for zen 2.. the 74C you're seeing with the fans ramping up looks more like what you should be seeing at load.. the idle temps look high because you have it on high performance power plan. either use windows balanced plan, amd's ryzen power plan(installs when you update the chipset drivers) or 1usmus's power plan and make sure the minimum processor state in the advanced settings of the plan is set to 5%.. don't leave it on high performance for every day use. also spend some time setting up manual fan profiles to get best noise/performance.
The core voltage and NB/soc is both set to AUTO. I do not know any exact number, it does not show here?
Yes, latest bios used.
Changing to AMD Balanced Plan did not change temps. Still idle 65-70, stress 88.

My friend has the same configuration and he is getting idle 45 deg. (fans 600RPM), stress 65 deg (fans 1000 RPM). I am getting 74 with fans 1400 RPM so definitely something wrong here, seems like 15 degree difference more of less taking into account the fan RPMs.

Should I RMA the CPU?
 
Timber_Held

mda said:
AFAIK, Ryzen Balanced allows more headroom for boosting since Ryzen HP keeps the CPUs pegged at high clock.

Also, it seems 300RPM is really pretty low. I'm guessing you should expect high temps at 300 RPM.
Yes, I want it to be quiet, I would accept something like 55 idle/75 stress with low RPMs, but I am having 74 deg in stress with all the RPMs available on max with one of the best coolers, something is not right here?
 
Timber_Held

OK, I have read that for reading I should only use Ryzen Master. I used MSI Command center that I think distorts results.

Here are my results from Ryzen Master (idle 4x300 RPM / stress 3xchassis fans @300 RPM, CPU fan @500 RPM). With all 4 fans @ full rpm (1300/1600), the CPU temp is still 74.
 

sirmonkey1985

Timber_Held said:
OK, I have read that for reading I should only use Ryzen Master. I used MSI Command center that I think distorts results.

Here are my results from Ryzen Master (idle/stress):
yeah still hitting 4Ghz at 85C, you're fine.. in the vast majority of games it'll boost to 4.2Ghz and probably never break 60C running a low noise fan profile. worst case i'd set your last fan curve setting to 100% at 90C as a backup if you ever happen to hit those temps and then you'll know without having to actively monitor temps. also just in case don't forget to add fan curve smoothing or delay(which ever msi calls it) so you don't hear the fans ramp up and down rapidly.

mine idles between 30-42C but my ambient temp is between 18-20C year around.

you can also use the latest version of hwinfo64 as well since it looks like they've finally gotten full access to AMD's API which allows them to show the same info as ryzen master now.
 
Ready4Dis

Honestly, I would pick of some half decent thermal paste and try to reseat the CPU. Most times if you're having issues with temperature there isn't something right on the CPU contact with the heatsink. Still seems a bit high, especially considering your friends temps. Where they both at the same ambient temperature? Also, double check you have all the right spacers in, the wrong amount of clamping pressure will have a large effect on cooling capacity as well. If you decide to re seat, check that the application method did indeed get full CPU coverage (ignore if you had an incorrect spacer because then it didn't clamp properly so looking at the spread of the paste will tell you nothing).
 
Ready4Dis

Timber_Held said:
Yes, I want it to be quiet, I would accept something like 55 idle/75 stress with low RPMs, but I am having 74 deg in stress with all the RPMs available on max with one of the best coolers, something is not right here?
In reality 74*C isn't horrible at full stress. Also, what kind of case air flow do you and your friend have? This can make a huge difference as well.
 
Ready4Dis

mda said:
AFAIK, Ryzen Balanced allows more headroom for boosting since Ryzen HP keeps the CPUs pegged at high clock.

Also, it seems 300RPM is really pretty low. I'm guessing you should expect high temps at 300 RPM.
300RPM isn't that low for a 135mm fan. Surface area of a circle is PI*R^2... so changes in radius make an exponential difference in airflow. The center hub of the fan doesn't do much/anything since it's so small and we can ignore it since this is just back of the napkin maths anyways.

80mm = 40mm radius. 40*40*3.1415926 = ~5026mm^2
90mm = 45mm radius. ~6,361mm^2
120mm = 60mm radius. ~11,309.73336mm^2
135mm = 67.5mm rad. ~14,313mm^2

So for comparison sake (you'd have to really figure out the blade design, reduce the value based on the hub size that's not doing work, etc, but just for this example) the 135mm fan moves about 3x as much air per revolution as the 80mm fan. So 300RPM is similar to an 80mm running at 900RPM. That's why big fans are preferred for quiet systems. Air volume at specific RPM is much higher. Where a standard 80mm fan can push near 50CFM @ 4,000 RPM's you can hit around 50CFM with the 135mm closer to 1400RPM (this just so happens to coincide with the min/max RPM's of the 135mm fan) but much quieter than running that 80mm fan @ 4k!
 
Timber_Held

Ready4Dis said:
Honestly, I would pick of some half decent thermal paste and try to reseat the CPU. Most times if you're having issues with temperature there isn't something right on the CPU contact with the heatsink. Still seems a bit high, especially considering your friends temps. Where they both at the same ambient temperature? Also, double check you have all the right spacers in, the wrong amount of clamping pressure will have a large effect on cooling capacity as well. If you decide to re seat, check that the application method did indeed get full CPU coverage (ignore if you had an incorrect spacer because then it didn't clamp properly so looking at the spread of the paste will tell you nothing).
I think I used good spacers. The 4 circular AM3 washers in the movie and in manual are said to be "AM3 only". I have AM4, so I did not mount them, right?

Should I do some kind of circular motion cooler vs CPU to have the paste distributed evently before screwing?
 
Ready4Dis

Timber_Held said:
I think I used good spacers. The 4 circular AM3 washers in the movie and in manual are said to be "AM3 only". I have AM4, so I did not mount them, right?

Should I do some kind of circular motion cooler vs CPU to have the paste distributed evently before screwing?
I haven't used that specific cooler to know which spacers, just in general saying that could cause this type of issue. The clapping force should be enough to spread the thermal compound. Some people use a single small blob, others do the cross some do a division symbol, others use a small card or dinner to spread it out, etc. They all work fine as long as there is the proper clamping pressure and the heatsink is tightened evenly. With your temperatures and boost where it is, it's hard to say if there really is an issue as it's maintaining boost clocks (not throttling like crazy like a bad seat could/would cause). Maybe if your buddy has the same cooler find out which spacers and stuff he used to see if you are using all the same things.
 
Timber_Held

rgMekanic said:
Numbers look as expected to me with that cooler. Unfortunately all my old reviews are not available on [H]OCP anymore, but when I reviewed the Dark Rock it was fairly underperforming.

https://web.archive.org/web/2018112..._quiet_dark_rock_pro_4_cpu_air_cooler_review/
Interesting thought... Yet somehow my friend with the same cooler is able to achieve under stress CPU temp 65 deg. @ 1000 RPM, and I have under stress with all my 4 fans @ 1000 RPM 77 degrees C. That's 12 degrees difference.
Now, the point might be that he bought the CPU last year... Maybe some manufacturing technology has changed...

His case is BeQuiet, mine old Chieftec. But the Motherboard temp. readouts we have are similar, so I think the internal conditions are comparable. Room temps are comparable.
 
sirmonkey1985

Timber_Held said:
Interesting thought... Yet somehow my friend with the same cooler is able to achieve under stress CPU temp 65 deg. @ 1000 RPM, and I have under stress with all my 4 fans @ 1000 RPM 77 degrees C. That's 12 degrees difference.
Now, the point might be that he bought the CPU last year... Maybe some manufacturing technology has changed...

His case is BeQuiet, mine old Chieftec. But the Motherboard temp. readouts we have are similar, so I think the internal conditions are comparable. Room temps are comparable.
there are far to many variables there to do a direct comparison.. fan rpm's are useless as a metric unless it's in the same exact case and the same exact fans(even then there's a variable from one fan to another), with the same exact gpu, windows install, bios configuration, addon hardware and the list goes on.. people need to stop with the "well this person gets this, why am i not getting that", you can't do that with modern hardware anymore. your temps are perfectly fine, you're boosting above base clock and you're no where near having potential throttling issues for every day use. just setup the fans the way you want and enjoy the system.

also i'll 100% tell you that he's not testing the same way you are or it's not boosting the same way your cpu is.. even with my setup i can barely hold 65C at 4.2Ghz all core boost with 20C ambient temp, there's no way that coolers doing it.

this is just with a CB20 load after 7 passes 100% fan & pump, p95 is even worse with a cooler that is significantly better than the DR4. hopefully this helps you see that the numbers you're getting are fine for what you're trying to get at a much lower noise level.
1595252430189.png
 
Jamie Marsala

74C at full load is not a high temp. I have an 280mm AIO with 4 140mm fans in a push/pull and my CPU at 100% will hit 70C easily and higher if the load is there long enough and that is with fans at 100%, 2000RPM. So 74C is more than reasonable.
 
CraptacularOne

You're running really low fan RPM and stressing the CPU and wondering why temps are on the high side in summer? You want lower temps? Increase fan RPMs, lower ambient temps or do both. Cooling CPUs isn't magic, it's just thermodynamics. Having said that, even with all those things against you, your temps aren't in danger of damaging the CPU and are well under Tjmax.
 
Ready4Dis

CraptacularOne said:
You're running really low fan RPM and stressing the CPU and wondering why temps are on the high side in summer? You want lower temps? Increase fan RPMs, lower ambient temps or do both. Cooling CPUs isn't magic, it's just thermodynamics. Having said that, even with all those things against you, your temps aren't in danger of damaging the CPU and are well under Tjmax.
He is running at max RPM to achieve 74*C. I'm not sure how running a fan at max speed is "to low of RPM" nor am I sure how your suggestion of increasing the fan speed can be achieved without tearing the fan apart and replacing the fan controller IC chip built into said fan. I do agree that his temps are nowhere near dangerous and he's maintaining boost clocks so it's working find. Just odd he's seeing as big a difference which is why I asked if they had similar ambient & case airflow as those can make pretty big differences to. And suggested a few things for him to check if he's worried.
 
CraptacularOne

Ready4Dis said:
He is running at max RPM to achieve 74*C. I'm not sure how running a fan at max speed is "to low of RPM" nor am I sure how your suggestion of increasing the fan speed can be achieved without tearing the fan apart and replacing the fan controller IC chip built into said fan. I do agree that his temps are nowhere near dangerous and he's maintaining boost clocks so it's working find. Just odd he's seeing as big a difference which is why I asked if they had similar ambient & case airflow as those can make pretty big differences to. And suggested a few things for him to check if he's worried.
I'm quoting his temps with the lower RPM with the 500RPM. Maybe I should have been more clear. What I meant to say that even with low RPM at 89C the CPU isn't at it's Tjmax threshold.
 
Ready4Dis

CraptacularOne said:
I'm quoting his temps with the lower RPM with the 500RPM. Maybe I should have been more clear. What I meant to say that even with low RPM at 89C the CPU isn't at it's Tjmax threshold.
Ahh, got you. I was looking that his buddy was able to get good temps at much lower RPMs and he had to ramp up to max speeds. Agreed he's still within safe limits, I think I would probably not run at 89c just because. I know blender hits my son's 3700x pretty hard with stock cooler, gets 85C. I just got it done and haven't had time to tweak much. I see a 280mm AIO in his near future though.
 
CraptacularOne

Ready4Dis said:
Ahh, got you. I was looking that his buddy was able to get good temps at much lower RPMs and he had to ramp up to max speeds. Agreed he's still within safe limits, I think I would probably not run at 89c just because. I know blender hits my son's 3700x pretty hard with stock cooler, gets 85C. I just got it done and haven't had time to tweak much. I see a 280mm AIO in his near future though.
Well sure, if you can get temps lower then why wouldn't you? But having said that, even running it at 89C isn't going to damage the CPU even if you decided to do this for the warrantied life of the CPU as it's spec'd to be able to do this. Now whether or not you "want" to do this is entirely another thing, but only technically speaking it won't hurt anything as long as the CPU doesn't exceed it's max of 95C.

What most people don't understand is they think "well if my CPU hit 89C in just a few minutes or in this test it's just going to keep getting higher". This isn't true at all. It only takes a few minutes for an air cooler to reach equilibrium in temps and maybe a few minutes more for an AIO. Once they reach equilibrium temps are going to flatten and sustain, they aren't going to run away and get out of control as long as you don't change any variables like air flow or work load or voltage supplied.
 
