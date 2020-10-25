Enlisted - Now in Open Beta

Enlisted is now in Open Beta. Free to Download and play.Had a chance to play it for a couple of hours last night. Fun game. From my experience, its kind of like the middle ground play style wise of Battlefield and Hell Let loose.I really like the squad based aspect where you can switch back and fourth between three other AI squad mates, which are always with you and at any given time. Squadmates through experience with playing the game & winning battles can be given different weapons and equipment. I'll also mention that the sound quality and effects are very good, when you get into a heavy firefight, its very chaotic. Player damage seems to be spot on also, a headshot will kill you or an enemy player with one shot, you can also be wounded & wound other players, you'll then have to use a medkit, which can leave you vulnerable for around 10 seconds depending on the severity of the wound.If you're looking for a new WWII shooter to play, give it a try.