Enlisted - New WWII Shooter from Gaijin Entertainment

Krenum

Krenum

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
16,221
https://enlisted.net/en/#!/
key_art_africa_hd.jpg

New WW2 shooter by the people who made War Thunder,Looks promising. Reminds me of the Half Life mod Day of Defeat. I believe it supports Ray Tracing and DLSS as well.













Currently the game is in Alpha and you can sign up on their website.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top