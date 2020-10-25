Enlisted - New WWII Shooter from Gaijin Entertainment

Krenum
https://enlisted.net/en/#!/
New WW2 shooter by the people who made War Thunder,Looks promising. Reminds me of the Half Life mod Day of Defeat. I believe it supports Ray Tracing and DLSS as well.
Currently the game is in Alpha and you can sign up on their website.
