Ender 5 Pro random crash and reboot when loading gcode files from sd card

Was getting random crashes and reboots when loading from sd card and I thought it might be from the old version of Marlin (0.0.8) that came with the new printer.
Following modi123's suggestion (https://support.th3dstudio.com/hc/e...r-3-3-Pro-Ender-5-5-Pro-Firmware-V4-2-X-Board) I loaded the TH3D firmware. The upgrade was successful however I still get random crashes and reboots when loading files from the sd card. After a crash or reboot, the files load fine and print properly.
Is there something I can check that might be the cause of this? Or am I looking at a defective MotherBoard? The printer is 1 day old so I can return it if I have to.
Any suggestions would be appreciated.
Thanks
Following modi123's suggestion (https://support.th3dstudio.com/hc/e...r-3-3-Pro-Ender-5-5-Pro-Firmware-V4-2-X-Board) I loaded the TH3D firmware. The upgrade was successful however I still get random crashes and reboots when loading files from the sd card. After a crash or reboot, the files load fine and print properly.
Is there something I can check that might be the cause of this? Or am I looking at a defective MotherBoard? The printer is 1 day old so I can return it if I have to.
Any suggestions would be appreciated.
Thanks