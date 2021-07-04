Ender 5 Pro - Help for a young friend trying to get started

I am looking for the right forum for a neighbor's high school son who is interested in getting started in 3D printing. His grand parents bought him an Ender 5 Pro, however neither they nor the student's parents have the skills to help him get started. Because I showed some interest in what he is doing, his parents have reached out to me in hope I might know something about the topic. I do not. However as a software defined radio enthusiast, I know the value of topic related forums and the help they have provided to me in the pursuit of my hobby. He has been able to print a few starter objects, however he has run into a problem that appears to be hardware related to me, but I don't know. Is this an appropriate forum for a high schooler who is in the early-stage, primary pursuit of this interest? If not, can someone recommend a forum that might be better suited for this young man. I will appreciate any direction that can be offered. Thanks, in advance. Martin P