Ender 5 Pro BL Touch install problem

Having a problem with new BL touch installation on an Ender 5 pro with 4.2.2. board. I have followed the instructions and upgraded the firmware to the 4.2.2. with adapter board.Then I installed the BL touch and the adapter board replacing the z connector with the one from the BL touch. When the printer starts the BL touch lights up and goes through its self-test. All seems fine.The problem comes in when I try to level the board. I followed the directions1) auto home: When I do this the extruder moves to the center of the bed and the bed lower and raises until the extended probe from the BL touch first touches the bed, the bed stops there which is about ½ in below the extruder.2) control > bed leveling>probe z offset and set it to 0.200. regardless of the setting, the bed never moves and remains about ½ inch below the extruder which makes it impossible to print because the bed never comes close enough to the extruder.If I remove the adapter board and replace the original z connecter the printer works properly.What might be the cause of the BL touch stopping the bed far to low for printing and it not moving when the probe z offset is changed?Attached is a crude video of the issue.Any advice would be appreciated.Thank you