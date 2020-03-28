Ender 3 GCode help

I am looking on where to go to get some help on tweaking my GCode before I being printing. I bought a used Ender 3 with some mods including a touch leveler. It all works pretty well except I have to nudge the bed back when it does the leveling process otherwise it misses the bed when it does the back 3 locations. Once I do that, it also sometimes hits the rear bed clip when moving back to center. I was thinking the easiest thing to do would be to simply move the bed back a ltitle bit (1/2") before the leveling procedure starts and then raise the head up before centering to start printing. There is probably some offset that I should be doing, but I feel just adding a few lines of code to the slicer would be easiest.



When I do print (after a little nudge), the prints have all turned out really well so i don't want to change too much.



Thanks!