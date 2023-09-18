Encountered my first faulty CPU new in box…

gawkgawk
With as many PCs as I have built I’m surprised I’ve made it to 42 years old before I’ve encountered my first faulty processor new from the box!
Built two gaming PCs for my kids, all the same components except video card vendor, right directly after windows 11 install/reboot I got a blue screen page file error, would restart, do a couple updates, then blue screen again with IQRL Not less or equal or service system exception blue screens. Tried the one ram stick at a time, etc.
After about an hour and a half I’m like, this processor must be jacked, popped in a 4650G pro I had laying around and boom! No more problems.
Yea they were older 1600AF zen2 refresh chips but still have been unopened for a couple years or so just sitting in my computer parts cabinet.
