Encoding BR rips in 2022: H.264 vs H.265 vs AV1; CPU vs GPU

I am starting to rip Blu rays again for 1080p playback and wanted to see the recommendations today.



When I ripped my current library in 2019 and 2020, it was H264 using the CPU. I now have a 1050ti with NVENC.



Format: Back in 2019 most pushed for H265 or H264 as it was seen as "the future". However, I decided with H264 as compatibility was a higher concern. Did things drastically change since then with the human malware? What about AV1 and H266??



CPU vs GPU: Prior to the 1050ti, I tried using the GPU on an AMD APU. It was much faster but the quality was not great. Does the NVENC have similar quality as the CPU?



Overall, my priorities (in order but not absolute):

1. Compatibility: TVs, consoles, phones, everything.

2. Quality (given similar file size)

3. Speed of encoding

4. Data size (plenty of space on Synology Nas)



So what do you all suggest as far as format and method for me going forward? THANKS!



P.S. What about 8 bit vs 10 bit vs 12 bit?? Are those even options for the 1050ti?