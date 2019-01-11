Enclosure Builds! Show off your setup!

Well I just wanted to show off my latest, of many many, changes to my printing setup and I decided this might be a good way to get this part of the forum going a little bit better as I forget it exists constantly.

Rules:
1. Post a pic, if you want to comment on someone else's setup then show us yours or find one online cool enough to justify you posting a setup that isn't yours.
2. Tell us what we're looking at, why it's awesome and whether or not we should fuck off if we don't like it.
3. I just felt like a third rule should be here. Just kidding about #1, I want you guys to post pics but I want some interaction here so we can get this sub-forum slightly more active.
 
I decided I wanted an enclosure for my Prusa MK2S (soon to be MK2.5) and I was originally doing one thing, then another, then a year passed and I decided to just do a Lack enclosure to get it done with and then I bought all the things and said fuck it and bought this instead. It's a 15U rack 24" deep. It's definitely oversized for this printer alone but I have some plans including relocating the electronics underneath the sliding shelf where I can have a separate chamber with cooling that won't affect the prints.

I'm absolutely in love with it so far and I've only just put it together and tossed the printer in there just to see how it fit.

20190110_222318.jpg


20190110_230532.jpg 20190110_230537.jpg 20190110_230542.jpg 20190110_230754.jpg
 
guitarslingerchris, you may need to tape up all the vents/holes from the inside so the main compartment has an easier job of building up and maintaining a stable/steady interior temp for ABS. Other than that, looks great!

108513_IMG_0306.jpg


My Lack enclosure from another thread - still working to figure out how to stuff my new MK3 + MMU into it and manage all the spools externally.
 
XViper

Custom enclosure with thick acrylic panels. Fire suppression. I have a two more that aren't kept in the enclosure for making fun toys for the kids. I have a Palette 2 hooked up to one of those that I've been playing around with.
 

PCMusicGuy

Mine is nothing special, but is functional. I put mine in a Rittal enclosure I had picked up at a garage sale nearly 5 years ago for $35. It was missing the back panel and the door had a mesh screen installed. I removed the screen and put a piece of plexiglass in its place then salvaged a back panel from another large metal box after cutting it down to size and bending it with a sheet metal brake.

I lined the inside with foil lined foam panels and am using some plywood to space the up the floor. The main goal was to be able to print ABS parts (to survive in vehicles in Texas heat). The box certainly works. I cannot get the bed up to 100 outside of the box.
 

KarsusTG

If you do a lot of abs stuff a decent heat source for the enclosure can help a good bit too.

I have the flashforge creator pro and I have put it on a kill a watt meter. It only pulls 760 watts when doing through the bed heating phase, 580 watts during the nozzle heating phase, and 385-460 watts during the print phases.

I ended up getting a cheap heat gun from harbor freight and wiring it into the enclosure. I just put it on low for the print. Completely stopped my abs warping problems on large prints.
 
PCMusicGuy

If you do a lot of abs stuff a decent heat source for the enclosure can help a good bit too.

I have the flashforge creator pro and I have put it on a kill a watt meter. It only pulls 760 watts when doing through the bed heating phase, 580 watts during the nozzle heating phase, and 385-460 watts during the print phases.

I ended up getting a cheap heat gun from harbor freight and wiring it into the enclosure. I just put it on low for the print. Completely stopped my abs warping problems on large prints.
That's a pretty good idea. At time present time, the heat that is created from the machine and that is trapped in the cabinet is enough to keep things from warping. If I develop some problems though I do have a harbor freight heat gun I no longer use that could be put to use.
 
compcons

I am thinking of building something so I stopped in. I swear I thought guitarslingerchris was using and old dishwasher when I first saw the picture. They are all insulated for temp and sound so it made sense to me.
 
