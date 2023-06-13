Employees using AI in the workplace experienced heightened levels of loneliness, insomnia, and alcohol consumption, according to a global study

erek said:



Source: Dang @ "AI at the Office Makes You a Lonely, Sleepless Alcoholic, New Study Finds""No Person Is an Island: Unpacking the Work and After-WorkConsequences of Interacting With Artificial Intelligence: The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has arrived, as AI systems are increasingly being integrated acrossorganizational functions into the work lives of employees. This coupling of employees and machinesfundamentally alters the work-related interactions to which employees are accustomed, as employees findthemselves increasingly interacting with, and relying on, AI systems instead of human coworkers. Thisincreased coupling of employees and AI portends a shift toward more of an “asocial system,” whereinpeople may feel socially disconnected at work. Drawing upon the social affiliation model, we develop amodel delineating both adaptive and maladaptive consequences of this situation. Specifically, we theorizethat the more employees interact with AI in the pursuit of work goals, the more they experience a needfor social affiliation (adaptive)—which may contribute to more helping behavior toward coworkers atwork—as well as a feeling of loneliness (maladaptive), which then further impair employee well-being afterwork (i.e., more insomnia and alcohol consumption). In addition, we submit that these effects should beespecially pronounced among employees with higher levels of attachment anxiety. Results across fourstudies (N = 794) with mixed methodologies (i.e., survey study, field experiment, and simulation study;Studies 1–4) with employees from four different regions (i.e., Taiwan, Indonesia, United States, andMalaysia) generally support our hypotheses."Source: https://gizmodo.com/ai-chat-study-the-office-lonely-insomnia-alcohol-1850531089 Click to expand...

In Conclusion,

The authors argue that as AI becomes more integrated into various aspects of organizations, employees are increasingly interacting with and relying on AI systems instead of human coworkers. This shift towards interacting with AI instead of humans can lead to a sense of social disconnection in the workplace, as AI systems lack the social elements that human coworkers provide.The authors draw upon the social affiliation model to develop a model that outlines both adaptive and maladaptive consequences of this situation. They propose that as employees interact more with AI systems for work-related tasks, they may experience an increased need for social affiliation. This need for social connection can lead to more helping behavior towards coworkers, which is considered an adaptive consequence.On the other hand, the authors also suggest that the increased interaction with AI systems can lead to feelings of loneliness, which is considered a maladaptive consequence. This feeling of loneliness can then have negative effects on employee well-being after work, such as increased insomnia and alcohol consumption.Furthermore, the authors propose that these effects may be especially pronounced among employees with higher levels of attachment anxiety. This suggests that individuals who already have a higher need for social connection and are more anxious about attachment may be more affected by the social disconnection caused by interacting with AI systems.The passage mentions that the hypotheses put forward by the authors are supported by the results of four studies conducted in different regions (Taiwan, Indonesia, United States, and Malaysia). These studies employed mixed methodologies, including a survey study, a field experiment, and a simulation study, and involved a total of 794 participants.Overall, the passage highlights the potential social and psychological consequences of increased interaction with AI systems in the workplace and suggests that organizations should consider these factors when implementing AI technologies."In light of these potential consequences, the passage suggests that managers need to be attentive to the outcomes experienced by their human employees as AI systems become more prevalent. This implies a need for managers to consider the social and psychological impact of integrating AI into the workplace and to take measures to support their employees' well-being and social connectedness.Overall, the passage highlights the need for managers and organizations to be mindful of the effects of AI on employees' social experiences and to address any negative consequences that may arise from increased interaction with AI systems."