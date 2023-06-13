Employees using AI in the workplace experienced heightened levels of loneliness, insomnia, and alcohol consumption, according to a global study

erek
Dang @ "AI at the Office Makes You a Lonely, Sleepless Alcoholic, New Study Finds"
"No Person Is an Island: Unpacking the Work and After-WorkConsequences of Interacting With Artificial Intelligence: The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has arrived, as AI systems are increasingly being integrated acrossorganizational functions into the work lives of employees. This coupling of employees and machinesfundamentally alters the work-related interactions to which employees are accustomed, as employees findthemselves increasingly interacting with, and relying on, AI systems instead of human coworkers. Thisincreased coupling of employees and AI portends a shift toward more of an “asocial system,” whereinpeople may feel socially disconnected at work. Drawing upon the social affiliation model, we develop amodel delineating both adaptive and maladaptive consequences of this situation. Specifically, we theorizethat the more employees interact with AI in the pursuit of work goals, the more they experience a needfor social affiliation (adaptive)—which may contribute to more helping behavior toward coworkers atwork—as well as a feeling of loneliness (maladaptive), which then further impair employee well-being afterwork (i.e., more insomnia and alcohol consumption). In addition, we submit that these effects should beespecially pronounced among employees with higher levels of attachment anxiety. Results across fourstudies (N = 794) with mixed methodologies (i.e., survey study, field experiment, and simulation study;Studies 1–4) with employees from four different regions (i.e., Taiwan, Indonesia, United States, andMalaysia) generally support our hypotheses."
Source: https://gizmodo.com/ai-chat-study-the-office-lonely-insomnia-alcohol-1850531089
