Embracer Group is Buying Square Enix Montréal, Eidos Montréal and Crystal Dynamics for $300 million

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
21,606
Embracer Group has announced that it has entered an agreement to purchase Square Enix Montréal, Eidos, and Crystal Dynamics, amongst other assets...the studios are responsible for numerous AAA titles, including the recent Tomb Raider reboots, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, the Deus Ex series, and many other popular titles...according to the press release, the total purchase price amounts to USD 300 million on a cash and debt-free basis, to be paid in full at closing

With these studios comes control of a catalogue of games including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain...as the press release notes, "The acquisition also includes the continued sales and operations of the studios' more than 50 back-catalogue games"...

https://www.ign.com/articles/embrac...re-enix-montreal-and-more-tomb-raider-deus-ex
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2008
Messages
3,920
Just read about this - that seems like a decent deal with how much some of these studios have been selling for.

I wonder if Square Enix is trimming its 'Western Fat' so they'd be more affordable for Sony to take in as a first party studio.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
21,606
Square Enix is selling several of its development studios in order to invest more in blockchain, AI and cloud gaming

As part of the deal, Eidos Montreal plans to revive Deus Ex and use new Unreal Engine 5 technology, the studio said during the acquisition conference call
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top