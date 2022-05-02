Embracer Group is Buying Square Enix Montréal, Eidos, and Crystal Dynamics for $300 million

Embracer Group has announced that it has entered an agreement to purchase Square Enix Montréal, Eidos, and Crystal Dynamics, amongst other assets...the studios are responsible for numerous AAA titles, including the recent Tomb Raider reboots, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, the Deus Ex series, and many other popular titles...according to the press release, the total purchase price amounts to USD 300 million on a cash and debt-free basis, to be paid in full at closingWith these studios comes control of a catalogue of games including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain...as the press release notes, "The acquisition also includes the continued sales and operations of the studios' more than 50 back-catalogue games"...