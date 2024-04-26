Embracer CEO speaks the truth!!!

Lakados said:
https://www.gamesradar.com/games/af...acer-ceo-admits-i-deserve-a-lot-of-criticism/

Embracer CEO admits "I deserve a lot of criticism"​


How does one say “No shit Sherlock!” In corporate?
Click to expand...
1714097600254.png


crying-wiping-tears-with-money[1].gif


Reminds me of that time that guy from Blizzard got up on stage and said that he 'admits' to 'not doing the right thing' and never specifically apologizes OR mentions ANYTHING to apologize for, just that "we should do better" in a somber tone and proceeds to do NOTHING to actually rectify the multiple terrible actions the company took.

1714097819382.png


Essentially, this guy is trying to drum up sympathy and "hey look, WE SEE YOUR CONCERNS and you should continue to look at our products fondly and invest in us because we're going to change things in the future"
 
they're splitting up the company into 3 different companies, but there's also this:

The largest shareholder, Lars Wingefors AB, intends to form a new long-term ownership structure, including the current holdings in Embracer Group (approximately 20% of capital and 40% of votes), and will remain a long-term, active, committed and supportive owner of all three entities.
Click to expand...

So the the guy whose failing at running 1 company is now going to be failing to run 3 seperate companies.

I'mma short it.
 
DF-1 said:
they're splitting up the company into 3 different companies, but there's also this:



So the the guy whose failing at running 1 company is now going to be failing to run 3 seperate companies.

I'mma short it.
Click to expand...
And this whole thing is being paid for by loading Asmodee with $800M in debts.
 
I don't see why this company deserves to survive after ruining the Tomb Raider franchise. Lara Croft doesn't raid tombs.... and she got a breast reduction. It also seems like they went the Sonic route and gave her friends. What is wrong with these clowns?

GKu3yOyWsAE7p-d?format=jpg&name=900x900.jpg
 
DukenukemX said:
I don't see why this company deserves to survive after ruining the Tomb Raider franchise. Lara Croft doesn't raid tombs.... and she got a breast reduction. It also seems like they went the Sonic route and gave her friends. What is wrong with these clowns?

View attachment 650346
Click to expand...

That's a multiplayer tabletop RPG. There kind of needs to be more than just Lara. Also, it features tomb raiding.
 
DukenukemX said:
You think I made this stuff up?
View attachment 650545
Click to expand...
You really need to learn to provide sources to shit in your initial post. Don’t expect other people to do the work for you, especially when it’s something not quickly found on official sites.

Anyway, I mostly agree with what the original source said. That all seems like a bit much for Tomb Raider. For all their storytelling faults, I liked that the first two games of the reboot trilogy were willing to portray Lara as a generally good person that’s still willing to do whatever is required to complete her goals.
 
DukenukemX said:
I don't see why this company deserves to survive after ruining the Tomb Raider franchise. Lara Croft doesn't raid tombs.... and she got a breast reduction. It also seems like they went the Sonic route and gave her friends. What is wrong with these clowns?

View attachment 650346
Click to expand...
Guessing its this: Shadows of Truth, 4 diverse characters are tasked with hunting down Lara Croft, infiltrating her mansions and stealing-back the artifacts she stole from indigenous peoples and making her pay physically, socially and financially for slaughtering all that local wildlife in her greed-driven pursuits. Then in the end-game, going to those countries to return the items to their indigenous peoples for rewards of kindness and generosity. I wonder if they will do a Shadows of Truth 2, where those same indigenous peoples form corrupt governments and sell the returned artifacts to the highest-paying bidder on the black market so they can procure 3rd rate weapons from Russia to wage savage wars of conquest on their indigenous neighbors??
 
HeadRusch said:
Guessing its this: Shadows of Truth, 4 diverse characters are tasked with hunting down Lara Croft, infiltrating her mansions and stealing-back the artifacts she stole from indigenous peoples and making her pay physically, socially and financially for slaughtering all that local wildlife in her greed-driven pursuits. Then in the end-game, going to those countries to return the items to their indigenous peoples for rewards of kindness and generosity. I wonder if they will do a Shadows of Truth 2, where those same indigenous peoples form corrupt governments and sell the returned artifacts to the highest-paying bidder on the black market so they can procure 3rd rate weapons from Russia to wage savage wars of conquest on their indigenous neighbors??
Click to expand...
Maybe sign up for the play test and find out.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScorw8q7cEyqtv266Sr7luXKQ0da4FVLiyA-FmZbKuPROBzYw/viewform
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top