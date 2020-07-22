Elon Musk Claims His Neuralink Microprocessing Chip Will Allow You To Stream Music Directly To Your Brain

Verge said: Elon Musk claims have a .01 percent chance of happening. Click to expand...

He is actually pretty good at bank rolling some crazy ideas. This is one of those things that will take years and billions of dollars to make happen. Really no other investors are going to put 10-20 years and billions into something that may or may not work. I mean even if it does if your a 60+ year old billionaire what do you care if this works and makes your family more money 20 years after your death. Musk seems willing to invest in things that are unlikely to pay off in his life time.I am sure we are a long way away from music in our heads... but this tech does hold a lot of promise for people with serious neurological disorders. There is the very strong posibility though that once the people Musk is bankrolling at Neurolink figure out that stuff, they may in fact get to the point of Musks dream of high bandwidth human->machine digital to analog links. As a child of the 90s.... in musks future Humankind will be come ADD. Perhaps that is the way to keep the DDD beings we create from offing us. Even if they just revive the Analog stuff for nostalgic reasons. lol