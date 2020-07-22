Elon Musk Claims His Neuralink Microprocessing Chip Will Allow You To Stream Music Directly To Your Brain

Seems like total science fiction, but if it winds up being true some day, it could make for some amazing treatments for hearing loss/damage.
 
Verge said:
Elon Musk claims have a .01 percent chance of happening.
He is actually pretty good at bank rolling some crazy ideas. This is one of those things that will take years and billions of dollars to make happen. Really no other investors are going to put 10-20 years and billions into something that may or may not work. I mean even if it does if your a 60+ year old billionaire what do you care if this works and makes your family more money 20 years after your death. Musk seems willing to invest in things that are unlikely to pay off in his life time.

I am sure we are a long way away from music in our heads... but this tech does hold a lot of promise for people with serious neurological disorders. There is the very strong posibility though that once the people Musk is bankrolling at Neurolink figure out that stuff, they may in fact get to the point of Musks dream of high bandwidth human->machine digital to analog links. As a child of the 90s.... in musks future Humankind will be come ADD. Perhaps that is the way to keep the DDD beings we create from offing us. Even if they just revive the Analog stuff for nostalgic reasons. lol
 
socK said:
I can't wait until machine learning comes to brain bio chips so I can use DLSS on my vision
Lawsuits vs Musk in the 2040s won't have to do with faulty auto pilots... morons will blame accidents on digital artifacting. lol
 
ChadD said:
He is actually pretty good at bank rolling some crazy ideas. This is one of those things that will take years and billions of dollars to make happen. Really no other investors are going to put 10-20 years and billions into something that may or may not work. I mean even if it does if your a 60+ year old billionaire what do you care if this works and makes your family more money 20 years after your death. Musk seems willing to invest in things that are unlikely to pay off in his life time.

I am sure we are a long way away from music in our heads... but this tech does hold a lot of promise for people with serious neurological disorders. There is the very strong posibility though that once the people Musk is bankrolling at Neurolink figure out that stuff, they may in fact get to the point of Musks dream of high bandwidth human->machine digital to analog links. As a child of the 90s.... in musks future Humankind will be come ADD. Perhaps that is the way to keep the DDD beings we create from offing us. Even if they just revive the Analog stuff for nostalgic reasons. lol
Musk spitballs alot of shit, and people eat it up. Sure the tech could work in theory, but it's years and years away. At least it's feasible unlike his hyperloop joke.
 
Verge said:
Musk spitballs alot of shit, and people eat it up. Sure the tech could work in theory, but it's years and years away. At least it's feasible unlike his hyperloop joke.
I see them as pretty different.

Hyperloop is feasible from a technological perspective using technology that exists today. It just needs some solid design effort behind it.

Where it falls down is cost.

This neurological implant thing might work with future technology.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I see them as pretty different.

Hyperloop is feasible from a technological perspective using technology that exists today. It just needs some solid design effort behind it.

Where it falls down is cost.

This neurological implant thing might work with future technology.


 
Verge said:
sure

I can't watch all that right now, so I can't see what they arguments are, but...

1.) The specific time claims may have been a little optimistic, but thats usually true for any new tech.

2.) If liberated of air resistance we definitely would be able to travel faster using less energy.

3.) A more modest hyperloop is certainly possible. You know, not complete vacuum, but lower than ambient pressure, and not quite as low travel times.

4.) Still probably doesn't make financial sense though.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I can't watch all that right now, so I can't see what they arguments are, but...

1.) The specific time claims may have been a little optimistic, but thats usually true for any new tech.

2.) If liberated of air resistance we definitely would be able to travel faster using less energy.

3.) A more modest hyperloop is certainly possible. You know, not complete vacuum, but lower than ambient pressure, and not quite as low travel times.

4.) Still probably doesn't make financial sense though.
Yea man, thunderf00t is long in the tooth on his debunking videos. Really really long. But if you watch the whole thing, like how can this even be feasible with current tech?
 
