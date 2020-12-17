Elite Dangerous: Odyssey mixes the look of Mass Effect with the action of Call of Duty

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"At a glance, the combat looks extremely tactical. Players use cover organically, aim down sights, and engage jetpacks to move rapidly while under fire. Death animations include ragdoll physics, and indoor environments are spiced up with moody lighting and environmental hazards like fire and electrical flares. There was even a sequence that showed what looked like a breaching tool being used to cut a new hole in the side of a building.
The video ends with a discussion of the game’s soundscape. Fans of Elite Dangerous have long praised the game’s sound design, which fills the silence of space with all manner of rich ambient noises. Apparently the team was able to secure a whole host of real-world weapons, and then fire them indoors and out at the historic Pinewood Studios."
https://www.polygon.com/2020/12/17/22180384/elite-dangerous-odyssey-weapons-video
