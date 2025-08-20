Electricity Prices Are Climbing More Than Twice as Fast as Inflation

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,194
“The Energy Department projects data centers will consume more electricity than residential customers for the first time in 2026. Natural gas costs for power generation rose 40% in the first half of 2025 compared to 2024, and the department expects another 17% increase next year. Natural gas generates more than 40% of U.S. electricity. One in six households currently struggles to pay electric bills. The federal government provides $4 billion annually in energy assistance for low-income families.”
Source: https://hardware.slashdot.org/story...climbing-more-than-twice-as-fast-as-inflation
Source: https://hardware.slashdot.org/story...climbing-more-than-twice-as-fast-as-inflation