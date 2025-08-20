  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Electricity Prices Are Climbing More Than Twice as Fast as Inflation

“The Energy Department projects data centers will consume more electricity than residential customers for the first time in 2026. Natural gas costs for power generation rose 40% in the first half of 2025 compared to 2024, and the department expects another 17% increase next year. Natural gas generates more than 40% of U.S. electricity. One in six households currently struggles to pay electric bills. The federal government provides $4 billion annually in energy assistance for low-income families.”

Source: https://hardware.slashdot.org/story...climbing-more-than-twice-as-fast-as-inflation
 
I will say this, guys if you own a home are some of you younger guys are about to buy a home.

PLEASE!!!!!

Look at what AC you have, make sure to get an Inverter multi speed unit.
Look at the R value of the windows, double pane argon filled.
Insulation insulation insulation!
Weather strips around your exterior doors.


Power is never going to get cheaper.
 
My power bill never changes, because I bought solar panels and would highly recommend if you live in a higher cost area for electricity that you get them while the tax credit is still here. However those are good tips as well for saving energy as well.
 
It's funny that the people that get bills have seen increases but the cheques we get for being a net-supplier have not grown yet... Strange...

Also: Stop using power! We need all the power for tokens.

Tokens are freedom!
 
Are the anti-electric vehicle people going to start screaming that we can't build out the electric grid to support data centers like they do every time someone mentions an electric vehicle? Prolly not.
 
Is there any data to show if the following areas have caused increase in the "data center grid" :
- AI
- Machine Learning
- Crypto

?
 
People will get blamed, using too much AC or driving electric cars too much, or gaming and too many tvs running at once blah blah blah before the big companies do.
 
In some ways, it's as easy as an electric power company to simply notice that people have very few choices, and extremely high, unbreakable demand, and so they can basically just raise prices as high as they want, and no one has any choice but to keep paying for it. Consumers might use less lights and heating and computing to save money, but companies that use electricity to make money will just raise prices on the final product of the electrical usage, and pay whatever needs to get paid to continue to do it.
 
