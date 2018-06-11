Elder Scrolls VI

"“I think a lot of people, who are not making games don’t understand what the word “engine” stands for,” Howard said. “They think the engine is this one thing, we view it as technology. There’s a lot of different pieces and for every game, parts of that change. For example the renderer, the AI, the animations, the script language and so on. Some people talk about Gamebryo but we haven’t used that in a decade. A lot of our engine contains a lot of middleware like Havoc.”“Forwe have changed a lot,” he continued. “The game uses a new renderer, a new lighting system and a new system for the landscape generation. Foreven more of it changes. And for, out there on the horizon even more. We like our editor. It allows us to create worlds really fast and the modders know it really well. There are some elementary ways we create our games and that will continue because that lets us be efficient and we think it works best.”