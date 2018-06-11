Elder Scrolls VI

Bah. It is probably a good 5 years off. No point in even announcing it, much less for people to cream themselves over. They're probably far enough along to say "Its a thing that is happening" and that's it.
This.just hearing that familiar music was enough for me...yes it's probably a long ways off but it's still good to get an official announcement
I don't think what they're doing with Fallout would fit in TES. In TES, maybe something like going to a tavern as a matchmaking area where you can look through postings on a bulletin board and hire somebody or be hired by somebody to engage in jolly cooperation. Can bring in a roleplay aspect like setting up an interview at a table where the player comes in and you can discuss terms on pay and whatnot.I guess the good thing about it being so far out is that they can see how Fallout 76 multiplayer does, and if it's popular enough maybe we'll see something similar in TES6...
Will this finally decouple the physics engine from the video framerate?
Bump just seen this today
early 2020s wat?
It's not typical for Bethesda. They usually only like to show off games that will be released before the next E3. But people were constantly complaining that they never showed anything for Starfield or the next TES, which Todd Howard said up front.Probably. It's a vaporware tease. Typical E3 fluff.
Their next game is not even far enough along for more than a brief teaser itself... so yeah, 5 years sounds realistic. Still, they kinda needed to announce it I think, just because everyone's been shitting bricks just to hear some kind of official acknowledgement of it.
Or resurrect it when it does like the Resident Evil 2 Remake thread.Let's just delete this thread so we can forget about it until something tangible presents itself.
This is a PR lie. They updated and re-wrote some of the parts of the gamebryo engine (he mentions some in the article) but at it's core it's still gamebryo (some gamebryo specific bugs from 16 years ago are still occurring in their current releases) - and they just stopped publicly calling it "gamebryo" because of the negative connotations associated with that engine. I think they call it creation engine now - same shit different day."Some people talk about Gamebryo but we haven’t used that in a decade”
...It allows us to create worlds really fast and the modders know it really well.
There are some elementary ways we create our games and that will continue because that lets us be efficient and we think it works
Gamebryo does have a lot of issues (it was written in the early 90s for christ's sake) - but the upside is that there is a huge modding community which are very familiar with the engine.
I don't think he understands what a new engine means. Changing the "lighting" or the "renderer" won't make it a new engine. It will be a modified engine, not something that is no longer gamebyro. There are fundamental flaws with that engine which has nothing to do with rendering and lighting. So if you want people to stop calling it gamebyro, you'd better actually flush it down the toilet and start anew from the ground up. If I swap the brakes and wheels on my car it doesn't make it into a different car either."“I think a lot of people, who are not making games don’t understand what the word “engine” stands for,” Howard said. “They think the engine is this one thing, we view it as technology. There’s a lot of different pieces and for every game, parts of that change. For example the renderer, the AI, the animations, the script language and so on. Some people talk about Gamebryo but we haven’t used that in a decade. A lot of our engine contains a lot of middleware like Havoc.”
“For Fallout 76 we have changed a lot,” he continued. “The game uses a new renderer, a new lighting system and a new system for the landscape generation. For Starfield even more of it changes. And for The Elder Scrolls 6, out there on the horizon even more. We like our editor. It allows us to create worlds really fast and the modders know it really well. There are some elementary ways we create our games and that will continue because that lets us be efficient and we think it works best.”
