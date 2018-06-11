Elder Scrolls VI

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
Derangel said:
Bah. It is probably a good 5 years off. No point in even announcing it, much less for people to cream themselves over. They're probably far enough along to say "Its a thing that is happening" and that's it.
Their next game is not even far enough along for more than a brief teaser itself... so yeah, 5 years sounds realistic. Still, they kinda needed to announce it I think, just because everyone's been shitting bricks just to hear some kind of official acknowledgement of it.
 
merlin704

The Great Procrastinator
I'd like to see Co-Op SP gameplay this go around. The terrain and lore of Elder Scrolls is massive enough to support it.
 
I'm just happy it's been confirmed. I do prefer they spend more time on it and polish it so it's released relatively bug-free. The wait time is no prob for me. There are plenty of other games to play in the coming years.
 
Q-BZ

Fully [H]
I wasn't expecting it and it's far out enough like Starfield finally getting an official mention that we have no idea what to expect. Fallout 76 template for this? We'll see. I hope not.

I think it's pretty obvious, broadly speaking, which way the AAA developers are headed here.
 
johnnysd

Limp Gawd
I love what the Elder Scrolls games COULD be not necessarily what they are. Bethesda is way too console focused and an epic game like this should be designed for release on PC first as a cutting edge title with a real PC UI and then ported down to consoles later. The gap between console power and PCs is gigantic now and unlikely to get any better with consoles having a $499 ceiling.
 
I guess the good thing about it being so far out is that they can see how Fallout 76 multiplayer does, and if it's popular enough maybe we'll see something similar in TES6...
 
MavericK said:
I guess the good thing about it being so far out is that they can see how Fallout 76 multiplayer does, and if it's popular enough maybe we'll see something similar in TES6...
I don't think what they're doing with Fallout would fit in TES. In TES, maybe something like going to a tavern as a matchmaking area where you can look through postings on a bulletin board and hire somebody or be hired by somebody to engage in jolly cooperation. Can bring in a roleplay aspect like setting up an interview at a table where the player comes in and you can discuss terms on pay and whatnot.

A persistent world affected by others sounds no bueno for TES.
 
TES VI has been sampled to us, albeit at the minimalist level. Sprawling land from a bird's eye view. Some busted ass castle in the background. Lacking any type of location designation.

Still excited for the game. :p
 
over the last few years Bethesda was announcing games and then releasing them a few months later so I'm disappointed that last night's E3 featured multiple games that are potentially years away from release...do we really need a reveal 4-5 years away from release?...on one hand it's good to get the fanbase excited but damn that's a long wait...
 
Q-BZ said:
Probably. It's a vaporware tease. Typical E3 fluff.
It's not typical for Bethesda. They usually only like to show off games that will be released before the next E3. But people were constantly complaining that they never showed anything for Starfield or the next TES, which Todd Howard said up front.
 
Armenius said:
It's not typical for Bethesda. They usually only like to show off games that will be released before the next E3. But people were constantly complaining that they never showed anything for Starfield or the next TES, which Todd Howard said up front.
Sure. It's somewhere on the preplanning stages. It will happen...eventually. ;)
 
Colonel Sanders said:
Their next game is not even far enough along for more than a brief teaser itself... so yeah, 5 years sounds realistic. Still, they kinda needed to announce it I think, just because everyone's been shitting bricks just to hear some kind of official acknowledgement of it.
Todd Howard said Starlight would be "next-gen" (so at least 3 yrs), and Elder Scrolls 6 would come after that, so I'd agree. 5 years at a minimum.
 
Let's just delete this thread so we can forget about it until something tangible presents itself.
 
Yeah gotta figure at least 2 to 3 years away and probably longer. Good to know they finally decided to listen to their fans and decide to move forward with a game. I just hope they don't fook it up.
 
Good Lord, we're really going to go into the 2020's on f'ing Gamebryo?! Seriously?! Just go with the CryEngine or something already.

Embarrassing! They're being left in the dust by the likes of CDPR and Warhorse Studios and who knows who else is coming out of the woodworks.
 
"“I think a lot of people, who are not making games don’t understand what the word “engine” stands for,” Howard said. “They think the engine is this one thing, we view it as technology. There’s a lot of different pieces and for every game, parts of that change. For example the renderer, the AI, the animations, the script language and so on. Some people talk about Gamebryo but we haven’t used that in a decade. A lot of our engine contains a lot of middleware like Havoc.”

“For Fallout 76 we have changed a lot,” he continued. “The game uses a new renderer, a new lighting system and a new system for the landscape generation. For Starfield even more of it changes. And for The Elder Scrolls 6, out there on the horizon even more. We like our editor. It allows us to create worlds really fast and the modders know it really well. There are some elementary ways we create our games and that will continue because that lets us be efficient and we think it works best.”

https://gamingbolt.com/the-elder-sc...d-most-people-dont-understand-the-word-engine
 
dvsman said:
"Some people talk about Gamebryo but we haven’t used that in a decade”
This is a PR lie. They updated and re-wrote some of the parts of the gamebryo engine (he mentions some in the article) but at it's core it's still gamebryo (some gamebryo specific bugs from 16 years ago are still occurring in their current releases) - and they just stopped publicly calling it "gamebryo" because of the negative connotations associated with that engine. I think they call it creation engine now - same shit different day.

Gamebryo does have a lot of issues (it was written in the early 90s for christ's sake) - but the upside is that there is a huge modding community which are very familiar with the engine.
 
Drexion said:
This is a PR lie. They updated and re-wrote some of the parts of the gamebryo engine (he mentions some in the article) but at it's core it's still gamebryo (some gamebryo specific bugs from 16 years ago are still occurring in their current releases) - and they just stopped publicly calling it "gamebryo" because of the negative connotations associated with that engine. I think they call it creation engine now - same shit different day.

Gamebryo does have a lot of issues (it was written in the early 90s for christ's sake) - but the upside is that there is a huge modding community which are very familiar with the engine.
Just to add to that it isn't as though the engine they use now is the same as Gamebryo engine they used for Morrowind (the first time the used it). It has unquestionably been changed a lot and had a bunch of new features added, Direct X 11 and 64-bit support being good examples of two things that didn't even exist when it first came out. However it seems, near as people who've looked at the bugs it has, disassembly, and so on that it still has its heritage there, it was never rewritten. Most engines undergo a complete rewrite periodically because so much changes. That doesn't mean they'll have no code from earlier iterations, but that the fundamental design gets reworked to better use new technology. It doesn't look like Bethesda has ever done that, and it leads to issues.

Also while Gamebryo does have its share of faults, it wasn't an awful engine and a lot comes down to the company implementing it. There were some real great games that made use of it, Civilization 4 being a good example.
 
dvsman said:
"“I think a lot of people, who are not making games don’t understand what the word “engine” stands for,” Howard said. “They think the engine is this one thing, we view it as technology. There’s a lot of different pieces and for every game, parts of that change. For example the renderer, the AI, the animations, the script language and so on. Some people talk about Gamebryo but we haven’t used that in a decade. A lot of our engine contains a lot of middleware like Havoc.”

“For Fallout 76 we have changed a lot,” he continued. “The game uses a new renderer, a new lighting system and a new system for the landscape generation. For Starfield even more of it changes. And for The Elder Scrolls 6, out there on the horizon even more. We like our editor. It allows us to create worlds really fast and the modders know it really well. There are some elementary ways we create our games and that will continue because that lets us be efficient and we think it works best.”

https://gamingbolt.com/the-elder-sc...d-most-people-dont-understand-the-word-engine
I don't think he understands what a new engine means. Changing the "lighting" or the "renderer" won't make it a new engine. It will be a modified engine, not something that is no longer gamebyro. There are fundamental flaws with that engine which has nothing to do with rendering and lighting. So if you want people to stop calling it gamebyro, you'd better actually flush it down the toilet and start anew from the ground up. If I swap the brakes and wheels on my car it doesn't make it into a different car either.
 
If they are using the same engine, at least there will be a quick turnover for mods, assuming Bethesda doesn't go full retard on paid mods.

Also my money is the game being set in Highrock or Hammerfell.
 
Bethesda teases 'the future' of The Elder Scrolls with a map and a cryptic tweet

On December 31, the cusp of the new year, Bethesda tweeted a cryptic message over the official Elder Scrolls Twitter account: "Transcribe the past and map the future. Here's to a Happy New Year!" On the surface it had the ring of a fairly standard year-end message, but the bit about transcription and mapping—and the presence of a map—has fans wondering if there's more to it than meets the eye

The broad consensus amongst Reddit users is that the third candle represents the "future" alluded to in the tweet, suggesting that The Elder Scrolls 6 will take place in Hammerfell, the home of the Redguards...

https://www.pcgamer.com/bethesda-te...elder-scrolls-with-a-map-and-a-cryptic-tweet/
 
