Elder scrolls Oblivion

Climber

So I played Morrowind back in the day and remember it being pretty combat oriented, so I picked up Oblivion for the PS3 as it was in the store for 4.99 used and uhm, well it had to be one of the slowest games I had ever played so I took it back.

Noticing the threads for it on Steam and was somewhat interested in it again as I've been looking for a decent RPG that was going to take a while to play through, but I still remember my experience with it on the PS3 and how bored out of my mind I was.

Does Oblivion get combat oriented at all later on, because as it stood, about an hour in I don't think I fought anything other that a bandit here or there and to me it was just way too slow. I'm just trying to understand why this game got so many perfect scores and what everyone sees in it
 
phide

Oblivion is an action RPG. There are periods of action followed by periods of typical role playing stuff. That's just typical of the genre.

If you want action, you essentially just need to go out and find it. With Oblivion, it's not hard to find -- the entire landscape is cluttered with dungeons, caves and and Ayleid ruins with nasties in them, and there are plenty of different types of nasties depending on where you go.

Typically you'll spend a lot of time avoiding combat in Bethesda's games, so you shouldn't be too aggressive when you're wandering around the landscape. Just go through the quests, ducking in to a dungeon every now and then and you should be satisfied.
 
zamardii12

So I resurrected this old thread to ask a question... I want to play Oblivion again but I noticed something in Steam and hoping someone can clarify this for me.

What I need help with is how I can get all the other content. In the Store Page for Oblivion it shows there are versions of the game; "The Game of the Year Edition" and the "Game of the Year Edition Deluxe."

The Game of the Year Edition I have includes the Knights of the Nine and the Shivering Isles DLC, but the Deluxe Edition has:

  • Knight of the Nine (Like GOTY Edition)
  • Shiver Isles (Like GOTY Edition)
  • Fighter's Stronghold Expansion
  • Spell Tome Treasures
  • Vile Lair
  • Mehrune's Razor
  • The Thieves Den
  • Wizard's Tower
  • Orrery
  • Horse Armor Pack
I want to have EVERYTHING in the game if I do a new play-through, but in the Oblivion Store Page under the "Content For This Game" section all I see is the soundtrack. So my question is do I have to buy the $20 GOTY Deluxe edition in order to get all the other things that weren't included in my "GOTY" edition?
 
Armenius

Pretty sure you're SOL and have to buy the Deluxe version. I don't think there is any way to purchase the smaller side content separately on PC anymore. You could find a cheaper physical copy and get the .ESM/.ESP and content archive files off the disc.
 
