Elder scrolls Oblivion

So I played Morrowind back in the day and remember it being pretty combat oriented, so I picked up Oblivion for the PS3 as it was in the store for 4.99 used and uhm, well it had to be one of the slowest games I had ever played so I took it back.



Noticing the threads for it on Steam and was somewhat interested in it again as I've been looking for a decent RPG that was going to take a while to play through, but I still remember my experience with it on the PS3 and how bored out of my mind I was.



Does Oblivion get combat oriented at all later on, because as it stood, about an hour in I don't think I fought anything other that a bandit here or there and to me it was just way too slow. I'm just trying to understand why this game got so many perfect scores and what everyone sees in it